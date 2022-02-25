'Fourth Turning' examines intersection of faith and politics

It’s a rare thing when a work of art dealing directly with the two things one is told never to discuss in polite company — namely, religion and politics — is championed by people on the extreme ends of either subject.
“That was one of the things I found fascinating about this play,” said Norah Sweeney, who is directing Theatre Tulsa’s production of “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” by Will Arbery. “People from all points of the political spectrum have had strong, positive responses to it.”
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning” recounts what is essentially a long, dark night for five souls, who have gathered for a reunion at the conservative Catholic university they all attended.
The ostensible reason for this get-together is to celebrate the elevation of their mentor to the presidency of the university. But the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which neo-Nazis and other right-wing groups clashed violently with those opposing their views, is fresh in everyone’s minds.
So it is inevitable that the conversation soon turns to politics, and — given the fact that all the characters think of themselves as people of faith, even if that faith may not be as deeply rooted in some as it is in others — how the faith they profess may manifest itself in these extremely troubled times.
The play was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and won the Obie Awards for Playwriting, and Cast and Creative Team; the Lortel Award for Best Play; and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play.
Sweeney happened upon the play during the COVID-19 lockdown, when she watched a regional theater production that was streamed online.
“I just found it astonishing,” she said. “It’s one of those plays that you find yourself thinking about for days afterward, because I hadn’t seen anything like it.
“I immediately got in touch with the leadership at Theatre Tulsa, and suggested they take a look at this play,” Sweeney said. “And I told them that if they decided to do it, I had to direct it.”
The play’s title comes from the work of William Strauss and Neil Howe, who postulate that human history can be delineated into “generations,” cycles of about 80 years during which society undergoes momentous changes. Those changes are marked by “turnings” that happen at intervals of some 20 years, with the last “turning” typically marked by revolution and war.
It’s a concept that one of the characters embraces with zealous fervor, because she believes that war is the natural consequence for people who stridently believe in opposing ideas and can find no common ground with those they label simply as “Them.”
“I think this play has really captured where we are right now as a culture and as a society,” Sweeney said. “I remember someone saying recently that ‘politics is the new religion,’ and this play really looks at the consequences of that shift through these very complex and human individuals, and their relationships with each other.
“It’s a play that deals with the really big issues — who are we, who do we want to be, what do we believe, and how do we live what we say we believe,” Sweeney said. “And even though we’re dealing with some of the most polarizing topics in our society today, the characters are drawn with such compassion that there are no heroes or villains here. It’s just human beings trying to make sense of our messy selves and the world we find ourselves in.”
And by doing what theater was meant to do — which, as Shakespeare said, is to “hold the mirror up to nature” — the hope is that viewers come to a better understanding of those who think as they do, and those who do not.
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning” stars Steve Barker as Justin, Amanda Berry as Teresa, Kathleen Hope as Gina, Emily Peterson as Emily and Robert Young as Kevin.
“This cast is amazing,” Sweeney said. “This is a very dialogue-driven play dealing with really challenging material, and each member is essential to the success of the show, and there is not a weak link among them.”