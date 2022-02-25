'Fourth Turning' examines intersection of faith and politics

“I think this play has really captured where we are right now as a culture and as a society,” Sweeney said. “I remember someone saying recently that ‘politics is the new religion,’ and this play really looks at the consequences of that shift through these very complex and human individuals, and their relationships with each other.

“It’s a play that deals with the really big issues — who are we, who do we want to be, what do we believe, and how do we live what we say we believe,” Sweeney said. “And even though we’re dealing with some of the most polarizing topics in our society today, the characters are drawn with such compassion that there are no heroes or villains here. It’s just human beings trying to make sense of our messy selves and the world we find ourselves in.”

And by doing what theater was meant to do — which, as Shakespeare said, is to “hold the mirror up to nature” — the hope is that viewers come to a better understanding of those who think as they do, and those who do not.

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning” stars Steve Barker as Justin, Amanda Berry as Teresa, Kathleen Hope as Gina, Emily Peterson as Emily and Robert Young as Kevin.