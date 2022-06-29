'Fourth on the Third' to be new artistic director's first concert with Signature Symphony

The Fourth of July has always been an important date in the history of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.

In the orchestra’s early days, when it was known as the Oklahoma Sinfonia, it would present a concert of popular and patriotic music at what was then known as Veterans’ Park every July 4. The park, now called Dreamkeepers Park, provided attendees with an excellent vantage point for viewing the firework displays over the Arkansas River.

By the time the orchestra had taken up residency in TCC’s VanTrease PACE and became known as the Signature Symphony, the tradition of celebrating America’s independence a day early was well-established, with the orchestra’s “Fourth on the Third” concerts.

That tradition continues with “Fourth on the Third: Spirit of America,” which will take place Sunday, July 3 at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with pre-concert events held on the lawn next to the facility, featuring live music by the orchestra’s Signature Jazz Combo. A number of food trucks, including Andolini’s Pizza, Wild Al’s Wings and Things Chicken, Linam Up Grill and Josh’s Sno Shack will be on hand, as well.

The actual concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the main theater of the VanTrease PACE. Tickets for the concert are $15-$25 and are available by calling 918-595-7777 or online at signaturesymphony.org.

This year’s concert will be a bit of history-in-the-making for the orchestra, as it is the first concert Scott Seaton will lead in his new position as the orchestra’s artistic director. Seaton was chosen for the position following a nationwide search and audition process that stretched over two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t wait to officially start this exciting new chapter as Artistic Director of the Signature Symphony with (this) concert, a time where we come together as a community and as a nation to celebrate this epic journey that began in 1776,” Seaton said.

The concert will feature patriotic favorites such as the “Fanfare for the Common Man,” “God Bless the U.S.A.” and music from John Williams and John Philip Sousa.

“We will highlight some of the most iconic American composers throughout the years — complete with a tribute to our Armed Forces and some Big Band jazz,” Seaton said. “We will also feature James Ross, the audience favorite from the most recent ‘Tulsa Sings!’ competition.”