Former Tulsan David Halpern first developed a love for this country’s national parks as a teenager, when he made his first visit to Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

In 1984, Halpern returned to that same Colorado wilderness, this time as an artist-in-residence with the National Parks Service, spending weeks hiking through the park with a large-format camera, capturing the landscape in all its splendor.

Halpern would go on to hold a dozen more artist-in-residence positions at several national parks, including Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, Glacier National Park in Montana, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado, Maine’s Acadia National Park and New Mexico’s Bandelier and Salinas Pueblo Missions national monuments.

His photographs have been featured in group and solo exhibitions throughout the country, including many in Tulsa. Gilcrease Museum featured his work in a solo show, “The Essence of Place: Celebrating the Photography of David Halpern,” which was on display at the museum for more than a year.

Now, more than 800 images from Halpern’s years exploring these areas of American wilderness are a part of the permanent archive of the National Parks Service.

Halpern’s images will be digitized from the original negatives and transparencies so that they can be used in a variety of ways, from public exhibits to educational programs to environmental research.

“The quality, composition and artistry of David Halpern’s images, combined with his experience as an artist-in-residence at multiple national parks, adds significantly to our museum collection,” said Nancy J. Russell, NPS History Collection archivist.

Halpern, who now makes his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said a friend from the National Parks Service recommended he offer his collection to the agency.

“I was at the point where I needed to figure out what to do with my collection,” Halpern said. “Originally I had planned to leave everything to my kids and have them manage it, but I realized they really didn’t need to have that burden placed on them. And I liked the idea of them all being in one place, where anyone could go and see them or use them for their own study.

“So I wrote to the curator of the archives to see if she would be willing to look at the collection,” he said. “She asked how many images were involved, and when I said ‘More than 800,’ she asked to see some examples and then told me they would be delighted to have the collection.”

Most of the images were made with large- and medium-format cameras and are in black-and-white. An exception to that are the images Halpern took during his residency in Maine’s Acadia National Park.

“I was there in the fall, and the amazing colors of the trees at that time demanded I use color film,” Halpern said. “I know Oklahoma can get pretty colorful in the fall, but it’s nothing like what my wife Sue called the ‘cacophony of color’ that you see in the Northeast.”

Halpern often returned to certain parks — he was artist-in-residence four times in Rocky Mountain National Park and three times in Bryce Canyon National Park — but said his favorite of all to photograph was Black Canyon of the Gunnison.

“It’s probably the most difficult one to shoot, simply because the landscape can be pretty treacherous,” he said. “You can get yourself killed pretty easily, and there were a couple of times I came close to getting seriously hurt.”

Halpern said he hopes his work will help spark in those who view and study it a greater appreciation of the natural world, and a greater commitment to help preserve it.

“I just want future generations to be able to enjoy the things I’ve enjoyed. I think all of us would like that,” Halpern said. “I’m very much concerned about the fact that Congress has not in recent years appropriated enough money for needed improvements and infrastructure for the national parks. So many people are visiting the parks now that many have gone to requiring reservations; otherwise things become so crowded no one can enjoy the parks.”

Halpern also does not recommend that people try to find the spots from which he took many of the images he made.

“A lot of these images were made at off-trail locations, and getting there can be very risky even for experienced hikers,” he said. “I just hope when people see these photographs that they appreciate the natural beauty of these parts of our country, as well as the tremendous work of the people who had the foresight to create the National Parks Service and the people who keep it going today.”