As Scott Coulter was introducing the contestants for the fifth annual Tulsa Sings! competition Saturday at the VanTrease PACE, he mentioned one unusual characteristic about the previous four events.

Tulsa Sings! is a project of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, designed to showcase the vocal talents of everyday Tulsans. The singers, chosen from video auditions, compete for two accolades: Judges' Favorite, which is selected by a trio of artistic professionals; and the Audience Favorite, voted on by those in attendance.

Coulter, who helped create the Tulsa Sings! competition and serves as coach to the contestants, said that in every previous year, no single performer has won both awards.

That tradition came to an end at the Signature Symphony's Saturday concert, as Tulsan Andrea Bar swept both prizes with her performance of Adele's title song to the James Bond film "Skyfall."

Bar, who worked for several years as a principal vocalist for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, was chosen over six other local singers by a judging panel that included University of Tulsa professor of choral studies and voice Kim Childs; Shari Lewis, executive producer of Craft Productions and a nationally recognized voice coach; and KOTV channel 6 personality LeAnne Taylor.

The theme for the evening's concert was "American Jukebox," with each of the competitors performing selections from the past 50 years, including classic Broadway tunes, such as Michelle Eiler's performance of "I Have Dreamed" by Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Ashton Jones attempting "The Impossible Dream" from "Man of La Mancha."

Carver Middle School student Olivia Fu sang the theme for the film "Fame" with a confidence and maturity that belied her age. Brock Ryne, who shares his musical efforts with subscribers to his YouTube channel, sang the Four Seasons' "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Rachel Miller sang the Bonnie Tyler hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart, while Jenks teacher and football coach Trent Taber tackled Kenny Rogers' ballad "Lady."

The evening also featured a guest appearance by Tulsa native and Broadway veteran Jason Graae, who put on a kind of master class in musical comedy, clowning through a rendition of "Popular" (Graae played the Wizard the last time the musical "Wicked" came to town) that had Graae genially disrupting conductor Scott Seaton and pausing to take a phone call from Kristin Chenoweth.

Graae also showed his ability to get to the heart of a song with his performance of Jerry Herman's "I Am What I Am" from the musical "La Cage aux Folles" — a song Graae described as "an anthem for the ages."

Coulter also performed two numbers: the Sintara standard "That's Life," and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," which Coulter noted was the first, and last, song to win the Grammy Award for Best Disco Song.

Seaton himself got into the spirit of the evening, conducting the concert's opening medley of Elvis Presley songs decked out in a sequined cape and an absurdly elaborate pompadour wig.