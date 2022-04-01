For guest conductor, working with the Tulsa Symphony is a homecoming

When James Bagwell takes the podium for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s concert Saturday at the Tulsa PAC, he will face something that is, for him, slightly out of the ordinary — an orchestra without singers.

Bagwell has been a regular guest conductor with the Tulsa Symphony since its beginning, and most of the concerts he has overseen here have included choral works, from Requiems by Mozart, Brahms and Britten, to shows featuring pop artists such as Natalie Merchant.

“It is a little unusual, not to have a chorus of some kind,” he said, laughing. “It does make my job a little bit easier, because you have fewer things to worry about when you aren’t working with a chorus and an orchestra.

“On the other hand,” Bagwell said, “the Mahler is so vocal in the way it has been constructed that in a way it feels like you are conducting a choral work.”

Bagwell is referring to the Symphony No. 1 by Mahler, usually referred to as the “Titan” symphony. Mahler originally conceived a complex storyline for the symphony inspired by a novel by Jean Paul, but ultimately dispensed with the program and its title. However, the “Titan” name remains — in part because Mahler said that the first movement of his Symphony No. 2, titled “Resurrection,” represents “the hero of my first symphony” being borne to his grave.

The concert will also include the “Leonore” Overture No. 3 by Beethoven, and the Symphony No. 25 in G Minor, by Mozart.

Mozart’s 25th symphony was not a widely known work until its first movement was used as the main title theme of the Academy Award-winning movie “Amadeus.”

“I think that was actually the first time I ever heard this work, when I saw that movie for the first time,” Bagwell said. “One reason is that it, like many of Mozart’s early symphonies, was eclipsed by the greatness of his last three symphonies, which are masterpieces.

“It’s such a fabulous little gem,” he said. “Mozart wrote this when he was just 17, but it feels like the work of a young man with an old soul. The first movement is so reminiscent of Haydn, when he was in his ‘Storm and Stress’ period. It’s like Mozart was using Haydn as a model for how to write music in a minor key, and to bring out all the significance that musical keys had at that time.”

Bagwell said that youth is something that connects Mahler and Mozart — Mahler was in his 20s when he wrote his first symphony. And the song-like quality of the “Titan” symphony is echoed in the Beethoven work.

Beethoven wrote only one opera but composed four overtures for it — three named for the opera’s heroine, Leonore, with the fourth named for the character Leonore impersonates, “Fidelio.”

One reason for Beethoven writing a fourth overture, Bagwell said, is “Beethoven thought it was too good, that it was too much of a concert piece to work as a curtain-raiser. In a way, it is a mini-opera — you can hear a lot of the opera’s story in the music.”

Bagwell is a professor of music at Bard College, where he also serves as director of choruses for the Bard Music Festival. He has worked extensively in the choral repertoire, including serving as music director of the Collegiate Chorale for six years and preparing choruses for some of the country’s top orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the San Francisco Symphony.

He also served as music director and conductor for Light Opera Oklahoma for 10 seasons, which presented Gilbert & Sullivan operettas and classics of musical theater.

This line of work made the COVID-19 pandemic even more of a challenge.

“Choral music was the most lethal art form, at least at the start of the pandemic,” Bagwell said. “There was a story of a choral group in Seattle in which many of the participants came down with the disease after a rehearsal. I knew that choral music would be the last art form to come back from the pandemic, and it seems now that is the case.”

Bagwell said working with the Tulsa Symphony is very much like a homecoming.

“A lot of the musicians are people I’ve known and been friends with from the start of my coming to Tulsa,” he said. “And I love coming back and seeing how the city has changed — it’s always exciting to discover new things here.”

