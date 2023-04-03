Guthrie Green's Food Truck Wednesday, which helped galvanize the food truck scene in the city, returns Wednesday, April 5, with a variety of local, mobile food vendors opening for business from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the park, 101 E. Reconciliation Way.

In addition to featuring a rotating lineup of food trucks each week, the event will feature live music. Food Truck Wednesdays run through June, taking off the usually oppressively hot months of July and August, to return for September and October.

The Guthrie Green is also an epicenter for the Tulsa Arts District's monthly Art Crawl, held from 6 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. Artists and vendors will have their works and wares on display, and for the April 7 event, live music will be provided courtesy of Autumn Shade and Brother Rabbit on the Guthrie Green stage.

Guthrie Green will also host its "Movie in the Park" night the third Thursday of each month, beginning April 20 with a free showing of the cult classic "Dazed and Confused." Pre-show activities will include live music, food trucks, trivia contests and more.

Subsequent films to be shown include the Academy Award-winning film "Parasite," May 18; "The Birdcage," June 15; "The Goonies," July 20; "Lost in Translation," Aug. 17; "Legally Blonde," Sept. 21; and "Get Out," Oct. 19.

Fitness on the Green, a new event for the park, will officially launch 5-7 p.m. April 27, with free zumba and bootcamp classes taught by personnel from the local YMCA, as well as vendors specializing in health and wellness, and music supplied by DJ Ramal Brown. Fitness on the Green classes will take place through October.

For more information on all Guthrie Green programs: guthriegreen.com.