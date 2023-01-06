First Friday features new art, live music

Get the new year started in an artful way at the first Tulsa Arts District First Friday Art Crawl, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the district, centered around Reconciliation Way between Detroit and Boulder Avenues.

Three area venues will be opening new exhibits as part of the event.

Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way, will feature two new shows.

“Sunsets, Daydreams, & Platinum Blu” by Michael Palazzo, which the artist describes as the result of “a fascination with what happens on the other side of a black hole: the place where there is no more beyond — specifically the calming or spacey feelings that ultramarines, violets and pinks evoke.”

Gabriel Rojas’ “Nostalgia, Dreams, Ancestral Memory” is a collection of large scale paintings that incorporate elements of textile design, quilt, collage and craft into abstract painting and are inspired by tales of Andean folklore.

Internationally acclaimed artist Charles Compo will open a show of his work titled “Psychodramatic Landscapes” at the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery, 9 E. Reconciliation Way.

The Henry Zarrow Center, 124 E. Reconciliation Way, will premiere “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma,” an exhibit highlighting the history of the 50 or so towns founded by Black Oklahomans, as places to offer safety, opportunity and freedom to their communities. Today, only 13 such towns still exist.

Other exhibits on display include:

“Vision Makers 2022,” at 108 Contemporary.

Private collection sale of art at Chrysalis.

“Bruce Goff: The Art of the Continuous Present” at Flagship-Tulsa Artist Fellowship.

Jewelry Collection by K. Marina, at Colors of Etnika.

Works by local craft artists at Made.

During First Friday, the Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center will have $5 admission. Among the items on display at the Bob Dylan Center is the photographic exhibit “Jerry Schatzberg: 25th & Park,” while the Woody Guthrie Center has “Woody Guthrie: People Are the Song.”

Antoinette Baking Co. will host its regular Pie Night from 5 to 10 p.m., while Elgin Park, The Chowhouse, and in the raw VU will have happy hour specials.

Live music can be found with at Club Majestic with Latin Infusion, Duet Restaurant and The Hunt Club, with Brandon Clark performing.