First Americans Museum hosts holiday event

First Americans Museum will feature more than 50 top First American artists as part of its second annual Winter Holiday Art Market at the museum, 659 First Americans Blvd., in Oklahoma City.

The free event will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4. Among the scheduled events are artist demonstrations, live music, children’s book readings, community partner booths and more.

“In our second annual Winter Holiday Art Market, we have doubled the number of artists offering unique handmade gifts that are only available here,” said Executive Director and CEO James Pepper Henry (Kaw/Muscogee). “Most of the artists are descendants from at least one of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today.”

Among the artists participating in the event are Benjamin Harjo Jr. (Absentee Shawnee/Seminole Nation), Micah Wesley (Creek & Kiowa nations), Marwin Begaye (Navajo Nation), Kindra Swafford (Cherokee Nation), Gilmore Scott (Navajo Nation), Billy Hensley (Chickasaw Nation), Traci Rabbit (Cherokee Nation), Chase Kahwinhut Earles (Caddo Nation), Bruce Caesar (Pawnee/Sac & Fox nations), Chad Nish Earles (Caddo Nation) and Jason Murray (Kaw Nation).

This year’s featured artist is Nathalie Standingcloud (Cherokee Nation) from the FX on Hulu series “Reservation Dogs.” She is also known for using traditional Southeastern designs in her tattoo work, as well as her drawings.

For more information, including a complete schedule of events: famok.org/winter-holiday-art-market.

Featured video: