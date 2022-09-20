Find Tulsa's fall festivals, fairs and more

Thursday marks the first day of fall, and there are plenty of festivals, fairs and events coming up as the season changes over to autumn.

One long-running favorite, the Tulsa Greek Festival, finally gets to celebrate its 60th anniversary as it returns to its full in-person programming this year. After commemorating 59 years in 2019, the event was scaled back in 2020 and 2021 as it took precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a drive-through Greek experience instead.

Read on to see what’s happening around Tulsa this fall, from arts shows to zombie hunts.

Tulsa Greek Festival

Sept. 22-24

1222 S. Guthrie Ave.

Shout “opa!” and celebrate Greek culture at this festival, which is hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 1222 S. Guthrie Ave. Get your fill of Greek street foods such as gyros, calamari, pork souvlaki and desserts like baklava, loukoumades (“honey puffs”), and koulourakia, which are buttery shortbread cookies that pair well with Greek coffee, which will also be served. Traditional dinners of lamb, chicken, spanakopita (spinach pie) and tyropita (cheese pie) will also be served.

Visitors can find Greek wines, folk dancing, a market and more. See who will be crowned the new “Lord of the Fries” during a contest to see who can eat the most Greek fries, which are topped with “secret seasoning” and feta cheese. The catch is that the eater cannot use their hands, and their feeder must be blindfolded.

Blue Whale’s 50th Birthday Bash

Sept. 24

2600 U.S. Rt. 66, Catoosa

The iconic Route 66 landmark turns 50 this year. Its birthday blowout will feature appearances by actor and historian Michael Wallis and Strawberry Shortcake and Care Bears creator Muriel Fahrion, an artist who designed merchandise at the Blue Whale’s gift shop.

Live music, food, vendors and kid-friendly activities will be part of the celebration, which benefits the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship Fund.

LocalMotion Fall Festival of the Arts

Sept. 24

Depot District, 205 Elgin St. Muskogee

The LocalMotion Fall Festival of the Arts returns to downtown Muskogee for the second year. The daylong event features live music, a classic car show, art education, vendors, food trucks and more. Headlining the music lineup is Tulsa-based Nightingale, which will bring its soulful, Americana sound to the stage.

McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival

Oct. 1

ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

The 12th annual McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival returns to ONEOK Field for the third time. More than 60 breweries are expected at this year’s festival, where beer fans can sample new, one-off and hard-to-find beers.

Tulsa State Fair

Sept. 29-Oct. 9

Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

The Tulsa State Fair returns with an array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, concerts and more. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore.

Entertainment options include the Inspyral Circus Stilt Walkers, the Miss Tulsa State Fair Pageant, chainsaw carving, stunt dogs, the Team FMX stunt show and “Disney on Ice” as it follows Aladdin in “Road Trip Adventures.”

The Oklahoma Stage has a different headliner each night. See Resurrection: A Journey Tribute on Sept. 29, Colt Ford with the Kentucky Headhunters (Sept. 30), Ohio Players with Color Me Badd (Oct. 1), La Zenda Norteña (Oct. 2), We the Kingdom (Oct. 3), Russell Dickerson (Oct. 4), Ginuwine (Oct. 5), Dylan Scott (Oct. 6), Niko Moon (Oct. 7), Aaron Watson with Alex Miller (Oct. 8) and La Original Banda El Limón (Oct. 9).

Halloween Festival

Sept. 30-Oct. 29

The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road

Starting Sept. 30 and continuing every Friday and Saturday in October, find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival in Muskogee.

From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages. You can select individual events to attend or purchase combo passes for multiple frights.

Rose Festival and Chalk It Up Art Festival

Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Rose District on Main Street, Broken Arrow

Get two festivals in one as Broken Arrow’s Rose Festival teams up with the Chalk It Up Art Festival for a full weekend of free, family-friendly fun. A rose show, chalk art, live music, street performers, vendors, food trucks and more are on tap for Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, head to the Event Park, 21101 E. 101st St., for Rose Kites over Broken Arrow; 1,000 free kites will be available to be decorated with roses or whatever strikes your fancy.

Base Camp at Turkey Mountain

Oct. 1-2

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness, 6850 S. Elwood Ave.

Normally off-limits to campers, Turkey Mountain opens its grounds to the public overnight on this weekend. A bonfire, glow hikes and live music are planned. Pitch a tent or splurge on a glamping experience.

Cherokee Art Market

Oct. 8-9

Sequoyah Convention Center at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

One of the largest Native American art shows in the state, the 17th annual Cherokee Art Market will have work by artists and artisans representing many tribes.

Kendall-Whittier Arts Festival

Oct. 15

Whittier Square and the corner of Admiral and Lewis

Find local art vendors, gallery shows, food trucks, live music, interactive art and kids activities.

Brush Creek Bazaar

Oct. 15-16

10900 S. Louisville Ave.

Enjoy shopping, entertainment and carnival activities at an outdoor festival featuring vendor booths with items like decor, soap, candles and clothing. All of the proceeds from this event go to support at-risk teens in the Teen Challenge Programs of New Lifehouse Academy for girls and Brush Creek Academy for boys.

Tulsa Oktoberfest

Oct. 20-23

River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.

The Tulsa Oktoberfest — one of the top such events in the country — celebrates 43 years this year. Find hundreds of German and local beers, live German music and multiple opportunities to dance the Chicken Dance.

The popular Dachshund Dash dog race will be back, as well as the Strong Stein Competition, Masskrug Carry and Lederhosen Lauf. Food of all kinds will be available under the large pavilion tents and from many local food trucks. Enjoy Bavarian cheesecake, strudel, brats, wienerschnitzel and more.

Also returning this year is the Restaurant am Himmel (Restaurant in the Sky), offering an upscale Bavarian dining experience.

Brookside BooHaHa

Oct. 22

East 37th Place and South Peoria Avenue

This event, which started more than 30 years ago, marks a comeback this year. There will be food, games, fun, bouncy houses, costume contests and candy. The BooHaHa Parade also will go on; this year’s theme is superheroes.

Dia de los Muertos Arts Festival

Nov. 4

307 E. Reconciliation Way

Living Arts of Tulsa hosts the annual Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a celebration of the Latinx heritage honoring loved ones who have died.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Route 66’s Blue Whale in Catoosa turns 50