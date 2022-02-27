'Fiddler' plays Broken Arrow, Bartlesville

The touring production of one of the most acclaimed and beloved musicals of all time, “Fiddler on the Roof,” will make two stops in northeast Oklahoma this week, in Broken Arrow and Bartlesville.
The musical will be performed 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow. It then travels north for a performance 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville.
Based on the recent Broadway revival directed by Bartlett Sher, this production came through Tulsa in June 2019. In its review, the Tulsa World wrote: “It doesn’t matter how many times you may have seen this musical, which has been a part of the culture since its original debut in 1964 — this version has a freshness, an urgency, that makes it almost seem new.”
Written by Joseph Stein, composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick, “Fiddler on the Roof” is the story of Tevye, the milkman of a small predominantly Jewish town in Czarist Russia, where he and his fellow citizens go about their daily lives — eking out a living, trying to find suitable mates for their children, relishing the simplest of joys.
But even an out-of-the-way place such as Tevye’s hometown is not immune to the often brutal grind of “progress.” And soon a place built on centuries of “Tradition” is threatened to be wiped away.
The touring production features much of the cast that performed in Tulsa, including Yehezkel Lazarov as Tevye and Maite Uzal as Golde.
Tickets for the Broken Arrow production are $35-$75. To purchase: 918-259-5778, brokenarrowpac.com.
Tickets for the Bartlesville performance are $29-$69. To purchase: 918-337-2797, bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.
TSO has ‘Unfinished’ business
No one knows for certain why Franz Schubert never completed his eighth symphony. He completed two movements of what is officially known as the Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759, and sketched out a fair portion of what would have been the third movement.
Some have suggested that Schubert became engrossed in other projects, such as his song cycle “Winterreise.” Others believe that, because Schubert learned he had contracted the syphilis that would ultimately kill him while he was in the midst of writing the symphony, that he put it aside because the music’s somber mood was too true a reflection of his own state of mind.
When the work was finally performed, nearly 50 years after Schubert’s death, it was declared a masterpiece. And it earned the name by which it is most familiarly known: the “Unfinished Symphony.”
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will perform Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, the “Unfinished,” as part of its upcoming concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Principal guest conductor Daniel Hege will also lead the orchestra in the Overture to Borodin’s opera “Prince Igor,” and pianist Orion Weiss will be the soloist for the Piano Concerto No. 3 by Bela Bartok.
Tickets are $20-$75. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.
‘Tuskegee Heirs’ artists at TASM
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum will celebrate the launch of its new Tuskegee Airmen exhibition with special guests Marcus Williams and Greg Burnham, the creative forces behind the hit comic book series “Tuskegee Heirs.”
“Tuskegee Heirs” is a science-fiction adventure series, set near the end of the 21st century, as a squadron of young, gifted aviators are forced to become Earth’s strongest line of defense against a menacing race of artificially intelligent villains bent on destroying civilization.
Williams and Burnham will host two sessions in the museum’s planetarium, where audience members will watch a live artistic drawing session, and take part in a question-and-answer session.
Sessions will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the museum, 3624 N. 74th East Ave. Admission is $7. To purchase and more information: tulsamuseum.org.
