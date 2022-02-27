'Fiddler' plays Broken Arrow, Bartlesville

The touring production of one of the most acclaimed and beloved musicals of all time, “Fiddler on the Roof,” will make two stops in northeast Oklahoma this week, in Broken Arrow and Bartlesville.

The musical will be performed 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow. It then travels north for a performance 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville.

Based on the recent Broadway revival directed by Bartlett Sher, this production came through Tulsa in June 2019. In its review, the Tulsa World wrote: “It doesn’t matter how many times you may have seen this musical, which has been a part of the culture since its original debut in 1964 — this version has a freshness, an urgency, that makes it almost seem new.”

Written by Joseph Stein, composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick, “Fiddler on the Roof” is the story of Tevye, the milkman of a small predominantly Jewish town in Czarist Russia, where he and his fellow citizens go about their daily lives — eking out a living, trying to find suitable mates for their children, relishing the simplest of joys.