Festival Americas' Latin American culture celebration coming in September

A multicultural festival celebrating Tulsa's Hispanic and Latino communities will be held in downtown Tulsa on Sept. 24 during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Festival Americas is having its eighth annual celebration, which will include food, live music, dance, a local merchant market and activities for all ages. The event will take place at Guthrie Green.

Five $5,000 college scholarships will be presented to Tulsa-area college-bound students during the festival. In the past eight years, Festival Americas has awarded $40,000 in college scholarships.

Festival Americas launched a fund to award cultural programming grants to local performers, artists and businesses with a mission of advancing Latin American culture. This year’s recipient is Art House Tulsa.

To learn more, visit festivalamericas.org.