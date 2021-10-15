Family matters in 'An Enemy of the People'

It’s complicated.

That’s a phrase spoken a number of times during “An Enemy of the People,” usually when a character is about to explain something that has to do with such convoluted subjects as hydraulic fracking, wastewater wells or polyamorous relationships.

And it is a necessary caveat, as it means that the topic at hand cannot be summed up or boiled down to a simple, easy-to-grasp — and equally to champion — single-word answer. Yes or no. Good or bad.

Another sentence that is bandied about more than a few times during “An Enemy of the People” is “This ought to be fun.” It’s an ironic quip, because the speaker knows that, whatever is going to happen, someone is going to get hurt.

“An Enemy of the People,” which Tulsa writer David Blakely has adapted from Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play of the same name, and which the American Theatre Company is presenting in its world premiere production, manages to fulfill both those oft-spoken sentences, but in the best possible way.