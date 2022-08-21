Famed filmmaker Garry Marshall's wife influenced making of 'Pretty Woman' musical

It was a dark, cautionary drama about prostitution, drug addiction and class distinctions, with an ambiguous title and a downbeat ending, and Garry Marshall didn’t know what to do with it.

“Garry was reading this script, and I asked him what it was,” Barbara Marshall, who was married to Garry Marshall for more than 50 years, recalled. “He told me it was called ‘3,000’ and was about a prostitute working on Hollywood Boulevard. I said that doesn’t sound like your usual story.”

That’s because in 1989, Garry Marshall was best known as the creator of some of the most popular situation comedies of the 1970s and ’80s: “The Odd Couple,” featuring Tulsa native Tony Randall and Jack Klugman; the 1950s-nostalgia show “Happy Days,” which made a star of Henry Winkler in his role as Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli; “Laverne & Shirley,” which co-starred Cindy Williams and Marshall’s sister Penny; and “Mork & Mindy,” which launched the career of Robin Williams.

Beginning with 1982’s comedy “Young Doctors in Love,” Marshall had become more involved in directing films. The script for “3,000” was to be his next feature, to be produced under Disney’s Touchstone banner.

“They gave it to Garry to see if he could lighten the story up,” Barbara Marshall recalled.

Working with the script’s original writer, J.F. Lawton, Garry Marshall turned this dark tale of the sleazy underside of Hollywood into one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time: “Pretty Woman.”

The 1990 film made a star of Julia Roberts, earning her an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Vivian, a less-than-streetwise streetwalker who agrees to serve as the paid companion for a wealthy businessman, played by Richard Gere, as he goes about his business in Los Angeles.

The film had no gala premiere and was not expected to do any better at the box office than Garry Marshall’s last film, the Bette Midler vehicle “Beaches.” But “Pretty Woman” exceeded everyone’s expectations.

In her memoir “One Way Ticket to L.A.,” which chronicles Barbara Marshall’s life from her childhood in Ohio to moving to California to pursue a career in nursing, to meeting and marrying an up-and-coming TV writer and starting a family, she writes about going to see the movie soon after it opened, and being surprised to find a line of people circling the block, waiting for their chance to see “Pretty Woman.”

“It was a real shock to everyone,” Barbara Marshall said of the success of the film. “And now, there probably isn’t a time when it’s not being shown in someone’s living room.”

The fact that “Pretty Woman” has taken on new life in the form of a Broadway musical, which opens Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Tulsa PAC, is due in large part to Barbara Marshall’s influence.

“It took me a long time to convince him that ‘Pretty Woman’ should be a musical,” she said. “It was about 10 years, before Garry finally called J.F. to talk about the idea. Then it took a while to convince J.F. that it was a good idea.”

Barbara Marshall said her husband and Lawton spent “five years of Wednesdays” working on the book of the musical, which would ultimately include pop star Bryan Adams composing the score with fellow songwriter Jim Vallance, and Paula Wanger as lead producer.

“In writing the musical, they did change the story somewhat,” she added. “You’ll notice that the Vivian character is a much stronger woman. That was something Garry wanted to do, to make her a little different, more contemporary. And some of the characters in the musical are funnier than they are in the film.”

Garry Marshall was able to finish his work on the show’s book and attend some of the show’s rehearsals before his death in 2016, two years before “Pretty Woman: The Musical” opened on Broadway.

“He knew that it was going to Broadway, and that makes us all feel good, because it was a dream of Garry’s to see his name on a Broadway theater,” Barbara Marshall said.

Marshall herself is a producer of the musical version of “Pretty Woman” and makes the effort to attend the show wherever it might be playing.

“I love being in the audience, hearing the laughing and hearing people talk about how much they enjoy it,” she said. “It makes me so happy for Garry, that he finally got to Broadway, and now the show is touring all over the country.”

She is planning to attend the opening night of the Tulsa run — but overseeing her husband’s work is only one reason she’s making the trip.

“My mother was born in Chickasha,” she said. “And my grandmother lived in Tulsa, so I have spent a great deal of time in Oklahoma. I still have cousins there, and I’m planning on bringing four of them with me to see the show.”

