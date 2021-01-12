Exhibits by Tulsa artists find hope in dark subjects

Sharing gallery space with Cornelio’s “Dalia” is “Anti-Venom,” a new collection of paintings by Alexander Tamahn, whose murals adorn a number of public spaces in Tulsa, from Fulton Street Books and Coffee to the walls of Monroe Elementary School.

Tamahn interviewed a number of Black men who, as he writes in his artist’s statement, “self-identify as members of the LGBTQAI+ community. In doing so, I gained insight into my own experience as both a Black man and a member of the same community.

“It was important for me to examine and reconcile how we navigate toxic masculinity even as we subscribe to it in subtle, sometimes imperceptible ways,” he writes.

The exhibit’s title is designed to evoke the idea of the snake, a creature often vilified because of its perceived danger. What Tamahn wants to emphasize in his work, however, is the need for snakes to molt, periodically shedding their entire skin and leaving it behind.

“What resonates most for me is the psychological trauma and degradation serpents, as molting creatures, experience in the event they are incapable of shedding their old skin,” Tamahn writes. “Symptoms similar to that of clinical depression have been observed in these creatures experiencing this unfortunate, debilitating circumstance.