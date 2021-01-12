Exhibits by Tulsa artists find hope in dark subjects

Two exhibits by local artists that seek to find elements of hope in such dark subjects as domestic violence and social intolerance are on display through Feb. 6 at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.
The exhibit by Frida Cornelio, a recent graduate of Oral Roberts University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in studio art, is titled “Dalia” and is a series of portraits of Latinx women adorned with the titular flower.
In her artist’s statement, Cornelio writes that the dalia (which is the Spanish word for dahlia) is a symbol of inner strength, as this seemingly delicate flower is able to survive in difficult, even hostile, environments.
Cornelio writes that because “Latin America has the highest rate in the world of gender-based sexual violence against women, and the acceptance of this violence and abuse is linked to the culture of machismo that exists within Latin America,” she hopes through this series of paintings “to confront ... issues of abuse and gender-based violence while promoting awareness and change for the many Latin American women who have endured this type of abuse and survived.”
Cornelio says that “the dalia reminds us that we can only break down if we let others break us down. Like the dalia, Latin American women need to persevere and search for that final piece of strength that can impulse for social change within our community.”
Sharing gallery space with Cornelio’s “Dalia” is “Anti-Venom,” a new collection of paintings by Alexander Tamahn, whose murals adorn a number of public spaces in Tulsa, from Fulton Street Books and Coffee to the walls of Monroe Elementary School.
Tamahn interviewed a number of Black men who, as he writes in his artist’s statement, “self-identify as members of the LGBTQAI+ community. In doing so, I gained insight into my own experience as both a Black man and a member of the same community.
“It was important for me to examine and reconcile how we navigate toxic masculinity even as we subscribe to it in subtle, sometimes imperceptible ways,” he writes.
The exhibit’s title is designed to evoke the idea of the snake, a creature often vilified because of its perceived danger. What Tamahn wants to emphasize in his work, however, is the need for snakes to molt, periodically shedding their entire skin and leaving it behind.
“What resonates most for me is the psychological trauma and degradation serpents, as molting creatures, experience in the event they are incapable of shedding their old skin,” Tamahn writes. “Symptoms similar to that of clinical depression have been observed in these creatures experiencing this unfortunate, debilitating circumstance.
“Do we experience a similar psychological erosion when we are unable to shed the skins heaped upon us by others?” he writes. “At what point do we determine whether or not we are concerned or even capable of removing what others think about us from our deeply ingrained self-concepts? Is seeing the humanity in others enough to actually humanize them and their experiences even when we cannot relate?”
The Liggett Studio is open to the public 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information: liggettstudio.com.