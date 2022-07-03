Exhibit featuring Frida Kahlo opens soon at Philbrook

Advance tickets are on sale for “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism,” a multimedia exhibit that will give a unique at the lives and works of some Mexico’s most iconic artists, which opens Wednesday, July 6, at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

Tickets are $12 adults, and can be reserved for specific days and times at philbrook.org.

The exhibit, drawn from the collection of Jacques and Natasha Gelman, philanthropists who acquired works from the artists themselves, marks the first Tulsa presentation of paintings by Kahlo, Rivera and many of their contemporaries. It includes seven of Kahlo’s distinctive self-portraits, including one of the most famous images, “Diego on my Mind,” from 1943.

In addition to paintings, the exhibit includes drawings, prints, clothing and more than 100 photographs that will be on display throughout the museum, as well as out onto the Philbrook grounds.

“Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism” examines the role that art, artists and their supporters played in the emergence of national identity and creative spirit in the period following the Mexican Revolution. In 1920, Mexico was a new constitutional republic addressing economic and social inequities imposed under centuries of Spanish colonial rule, and artists were giving visual form to such ideals as communal use of land, and celebrating ancestral traditions and Indigenous identities.

In post-revolution Mexico, many public gardens were re-introducing native plants that had been displaced during 400 years of Spanish occupation. This movement was an effort to re-Indigenize common spaces, evoke the Mexican countryside for city dwellers and inspire a greater sense of national pride in Mexico’s cultural and botanical roots.

The displays in the Philbrook gardens will give visitors a taste of what it was like to be in the garden at Frida Kahlo’s Mexico City home, La Casa Azul (The Blue House). Both Frida and Diego connected to the land through their love of gardens, an inspiration seen in many of their works that prominently feature calla lilies, cacti, sunflowers and other plants native to the region.

“To Frida and Diego, these plants held nationalistic significance,” said Rachel Keith, Deputy Director, Audience Engagement & Curatorial Affairs, “especially for their connection to pre-Hispanic cultural and spiritual traditions and for manifesting Mexicanidad — being uniquely Mexican.”

The exhibition is organized by the Vergel Foundation and MondoMostre in collaboration with the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura and is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, a grant from the Flint Family Foundation and by donors to Philbrook’s Exhibition Series.

