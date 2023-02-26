All the usual questions one might ask of Faith Prince and Jason Graae about their upcoming performance in Tulsa receive the same response.

“We can’t tell you that!” one or the other would say during a recent telephone conversation. “It’s part of the show!”

Prince and Graae’s repeated invoking of the performer’s version of the Fifth Amendment is understandable — if a tad frustrating for someone trying to write about what they do — because the sort of show these two award-winning performers are bringing to Tulsa is primarily about their long-running friendship.

“We can say this,” Prince said. “We first met in 1978 —”

“1977,” Graae interjects.

“Right, 1977, at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music,” Price finished.

“And we hit it off right from the start,” Graae said. “We’ve remained friends all these years, and have worked together a lot. So we have a pretty extensive history with each other, and we talk about it in our show. We sort of unravel the tapestry of our lives on stage.”

Graae, a Tulsa native whose interests in music and theater started as a young actor with Theatre Tulsa and other local companies, along with a stint in the oboe section of the Tulsa Youth Symphony, has gone on to a wide-ranging career in show business.

He originated the character of Sparky in “Forever Plaid,” and his Broadway credits include such acclaimed shows as “Falsettos” and “A Grand Night for Singing.” He’s been in TV series such as “Six Feet Under” and “Rude Awakening” and is a regular guest artist with orchestras around the country.

Prince, who won a Tony Award for her performance as Miss Adelaide in the 1992 revival of “Guys and Dolls,” has earned acclaim for her performances in such Broadway shows as “A Catered Affair,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Nick & Nora,” “Jerome Robbin’s Broadway,” “Noises Off” and “The Dead.”

She also has had recurring roles in several TV series, including “Modern Family,” “Drop Dead Diva” and “Spin City,” and is in high demand as a concert soloist and educator.

It is in that last role that Prince may be best known in Tulsa. She has been a regular member of the faculty for Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Boot Camp, held each summer in Broken Arrow, and she has co-directed such shows as the Orbit Initiative’s inaugural performance of “The Tempest,” as well as the Discovery Awards show, honoring young musical theater performers from throughout Oklahoma.

“I love teaching, and when Mark (Frie, now CEO of the Tulsa PAC) was helping get Kristin’s Boot Camp started, he came to see me about being a part of it,” Prince said. “That was six years ago, and I always try to make time to be part of it. Those people have become like family to me.”

Prince and Graae created their first cabaret show, which they titled “The Prince and the Show Boy,” in 2012, which they performed at such venues as Studio 54 in New York City.

“We’ll be doing the latest variation of this show in Tulsa,” Graae said. “We have a few cornerstone numbers that remain constant, but we have a lot of wiggle room around those songs to try out new things.”

“The solo number changes all the time,” Prince added. “Sometimes it depends on the energy we get from the audience. That can tell us how edgy we can get.”

Both said that perhaps the best part of doing these shows, which also feature pianist Alex Rybeck as the show’s music director, is simply the chance to “hang out for a while.”

“You should hear our rehearsal tapes,” Prince said. “Every time we get together, we end up spending most of the time laughing, because we’re having such a good time.”

“We do find each other endlessly entertaining,” Graae said. “And while I love sharing the stage with Faith and also doing my own stuff, for me the best moments are when I go off-stage and leave the audience in Faith Prince’s brilliant hands. It makes me proud to be her musical partner.”

Graae paused, then added, “And it means I don’t have to work so hard.”