Elvis Costello returns to Tulsa for Bob Dylan Center event

Elvis Costello and the Imposters will come to Tulsa for a special concert May 7 at Cain's Ballroom, as one of the events leading up to the grand opening of the Bob Dylan Center on May 10.

Limited general admission tickets the all-ages show will officially go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 4. Prices start at $75 and will be available online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

All concert attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, photocopy of the card or a picture/photo of the card will all work) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 72 hours of attending the concert.

Costello and the Imposters are touring to promote their new album "The Boy Named If."

While many of the events planned for the days in advance of the Bob Dylan Center opening are reserved for special guests, the concert by Costello and the Imposters is one of the few open to the public.