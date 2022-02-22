Elvis Costello returns to Tulsa for Bob Dylan Center event

Elvis Costello and the Imposters will come to Tulsa for a special concert May 7 at Cain's Ballroom, as one of the events leading up to the grand opening of the Bob Dylan Center on May 10.
Limited general admission tickets the all-ages show will officially go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 4. Prices start at $75 and will be available online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.
All concert attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, photocopy of the card or a picture/photo of the card will all work) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 72 hours of attending the concert.
Costello and the Imposters are touring to promote their new album "The Boy Named If."
While many of the events planned for the days in advance of the Bob Dylan Center opening are reserved for special guests, the concert by Costello and the Imposters is one of the few open to the public.
Throughout a career that has spanned nearly 50 years, Elvis Costello has been acclaimed as one of popular music's most accomplished and wide-ranging artists, from his early days as one of the leading lights of Britain's post-punk music scene through his collaborations with such artists as fellow songwriters Paul McCartney and Burt Bacharach, opera star Anne-Sophie von Otter, and the chamber music ensemble the Brodsky Quartet.
Among his best-known songs are the hits "Alison," "Accidents Will Happen," "Every Day I Write the Book," "Veronica" and "Pump It Up," a song that was inspired in part by Bob Dylan's "Subterranean Homesick Blues."
Costello also was part of the 2014 project “Lost on the River: The New Basement,” a collection of previously unknown lyrics by Dylan, which Costello and others set to new arrangements.
Costello has been a frequent visitor to Cain's Ballroom; his most recent concert was a solo show in March 2015.
The Bob Dylan Center, named as one of "The Most Anticipated Museum Openings in 2022" by Smithsonian Magazine, will open to the public May 10 in the Tulsa Arts District.
The center will be the permanent home to the more than 100,000 objects — handwritten lyrics, paintings and drawings, rare audio recordings, never-before-seen footage of live performances, musical instruments, even items of clothing — that make up the Bob Dylan Archives.
In addition to providing scholars with access to the archives, the center will host permanent and changing exhibits design to give the public fresh insights into the life and work of the Nobel Prize-winning singer and songwriter.