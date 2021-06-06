Eclectic OKM Music Festival coming soon to Bartlesville, Tulsa

The 37th OKM Music Festival begins soon, with a trio of concerts that shows the eclecticism of this Bartlesville-based festival’s music philosophy.
The festival will open with the Canadian Brass, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd.
This long-lived ensemble, led by founding member and tuba player Charles Daellenbach, revolutionized the brass quintet with repertoire that ranged across the musical spectrum and concerts that featured the group’s sly sense of humor. The Canadian Brass will perform music by Bach, Beethoven and the Beatles, among others.
The festival’s annual Woolaroc Outdoor Concert, performed on the shore of Clyde Lake at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve outside of Bartlesville, has traditionally been the closing event, but this year it will be presented Friday, June 11. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the concert beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The concert will feature artists that span musical genres, including the Tulsa Honors Youth Orchestra, country singer and Bartlesville native Jack Settle and his band, and the Dallas Brass, which will be performing its “American Journey Tour” program that includes works by Copland, Bernstein, Gershwin, John Williams, Sousa and the rock band Chicago.
One of the more distinctive and inventive chamber music ensembles, the Dallas String Quartet will demonstrate what happens “When Bach Meets Bon Jovi,” 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Bartlesville Community Center.
While the name includes the word “quartet,” the ensemble often performs with six people, adding guitar, bass and percussion to two violins and a viola. The group’s repertoire is equally unconventional, as they will demonstrate with a program that includes music by Bach, John Williams, Queen and Sting.
OKM Music will come to Tulsa for “Game On! with Tina Guo,” 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Composer and cellist Guo has written music for films and video games, and her playing has been heard on hundreds of soundtracks for various media, to the point where she is considered the most recorded solo cellist of all time. She has collaborated with artists as diverse as the classical violinist Midori and blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa, and toured as the cello soloist for Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson-themed show, “Immortal.”
For ticket information: okmmusic.org.
