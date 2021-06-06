Eclectic OKM Music Festival coming soon to Bartlesville, Tulsa

The 37th OKM Music Festival begins soon, with a trio of concerts that shows the eclecticism of this Bartlesville-based festival’s music philosophy.

The festival will open with the Canadian Brass, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd.

This long-lived ensemble, led by founding member and tuba player Charles Daellenbach, revolutionized the brass quintet with repertoire that ranged across the musical spectrum and concerts that featured the group’s sly sense of humor. The Canadian Brass will perform music by Bach, Beethoven and the Beatles, among others.

The festival’s annual Woolaroc Outdoor Concert, performed on the shore of Clyde Lake at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve outside of Bartlesville, has traditionally been the closing event, but this year it will be presented Friday, June 11. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the concert beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The concert will feature artists that span musical genres, including the Tulsa Honors Youth Orchestra, country singer and Bartlesville native Jack Settle and his band, and the Dallas Brass, which will be performing its “American Journey Tour” program that includes works by Copland, Bernstein, Gershwin, John Williams, Sousa and the rock band Chicago.