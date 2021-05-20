Dystopian drama explores Native rights

Telatúlsa, a local theater group dedicated to presenting works that focus on the stories and issues of Latino and Indigenous communities, will present a virtual production of "Reconciliation" by Marisa Carr, 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 21-23, and Tuesday, May 25.

Carr (Turtle Mountain Ojibwe) is an award-winning playwright whose works have been presented by such companies as the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, and Pangea World Theater. "Reconciliation" is set in a dystopian future, where the United States government has initiated a “Truth and Reconciliation” process with Indigenous peoples — and lack of compliance is a federal crime. One woman with nothing left to lose challenges the charge of “Failure to Reconcile” and fights for her life.