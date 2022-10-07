Dust Bowl exhibit to open with symposium

A new exhibit on the influence of the Dust Bowl on American music will go on display beginning Friday, Oct. 7, at the University of Tulsa’s Zarrow Center for Art and Education, 124 N. Boston Ave.

Presented by the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, “Musical Legacies of the Dust Bowl” will feature rare photographs, classic recording technologies and the chance to hear original 78-RPM recordings played on a hand-cranked phonograph.

“One of our central goals for this project has been to bring people together for meaningful conversations, whether they are folk, country or jazz enthusiasts, audiophiles, scholars of music and technology or just general Oklahoma history buffs,” said Dayne Riley, the center’s assistant director and curator of the exhibit.

“‘Musical Legacies’ will ask people to reconsider the Dust Bowl’s impact on American sound and music, especially in regard to the types of musical production we do not usually connect with this devastating period in our state’s history.”

In conjunction with the opening will be a two-day symposium, featuring national and local experts on folk, country, jazz and the blues that will explore how the climate disaster of the 1930s continues to shape many kinds of American popular music.

The symposium begins 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with a talk by Lance and April Ledbetter, whose Dust-to-Digital label has played an essential role in recovering and sharing lost recordings of the 1920s and ’30s. They will discuss the wide range of people and voices who tried to give musical expression to the tragedy and terror of the Dust Bowl.

Two sessions are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 2 p.m. with “Sharing Oklahoma Music.” This will feature author and radio host John Wooley, folk music historian Aaron Leonard and acclaimed Tulsa-born pianist Barron Ryan, all of whom will discuss how Oklahomans have impacted American music.

At 4 p.m. will be “Making Music Material,” which will feature Susan Schmidt Horning, music recording historian; Jess DiPesa, guitar and instrument technician; and Natty Gray of Cult Love Sound Tapes.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information: humanities.utulsa.edu.

