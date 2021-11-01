Downtown Tulsa mural project wins national award

“Project Hope Unity Compassion,” the unique public art project implemented in June 2020 by the Tulsa Downtown Partnership, received the Downtown Achievement Award of Excellence from the International Downtown Association at its recent conference.

The project began in response to former President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020, when many downtown businesses boarded up their storefronts in fear of potential violence as a result of the event, which was seen by some as a flashpoint for political, social, racial and health issues.

More than 300 artists responded to a last-minute call for art, with about a dozen individual artists and artist teams commissioned to create murals that conveyed messages of hope, unity and compassion on the plywood covering the storefronts throughout downtown Tulsa.

“Throughout history, downtowns and town squares have served as the foundation of society’s freedom of expression and discourse, and this effort sought to highlight the resilience of Downtown and our community during an historic event,” said Brian Kurtz, President and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership and former executive director of Downtown Coordinating Council.