'Doubt: A Parable' opens Thursday at the Tulsa PAC

The inspiration for John Patrick Shanley’s play “Doubt: A Parable” may have been the sexual abuse scandals that erupted within the Catholic Church in the early 2000s.
But Frank Gallagher knows for certain that there’s a whole lot more to this award-winning drama that that.
“In a way, it’s actually rather difficult to say exactly what this play is about,” said Gallagher, who is directing the World Stage Theatre production that opens Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Tulsa PAC.
“Certainly, the play deals with a scandal in a Catholic school,” he said. “But beyond that surface layer of story, it’s about the conflict between those whose personality requires a sense of certainty, and the kind of personality that is open to acknowledging ambiguity.”
The play even begins with Father Flynn (John Burns) suggesting in a sermon that “Doubt can be a bond as powerful and sustaining as certainty.” But that sentiment is not shared by Sister Aloysius (Liz Masters), the principal of St. Nicholas Church School. She is a person of strict discipline and strong convictions, certain that her way of doing things, and of viewing the world, is the right one.
And that unwavering sense of knowing what is right prompts Sister Aloysius to assume the worst when a fellow nun, Sister James (Meagan Mulgrew), mentions that Father Flynn recently had a private meeting with the school’s lone Black student.
Convinced that something untoward has taken place, Sister Aloysius sets about to rid her world of this meddlesome priest, despite his protestations of innocence, and his own threats of retaliation.
“What makes this story so powerful,” Gallagher said, “is that it sets these two very strong personalities in contrast with each other, and leaves it for the audience to decide. There is no sense of one being right or one being wrong. In the end, we’re left with a lot more questions than answers.
“That is one reason why I was so attracted to doing this play,” Gallagher said. “In my own spiritual journey, I’ve dealt with issues of doubt and certainty, so this resonated with me on that level.
“And while it was written nearly 20 years ago, these ideas are ones we are dealing with right now in our society,” he said. “When we claim we know something absolutely, and we can’t be wrong, it’s not long after that you start burning books and killing the people who don’t agree. I think a healthy dose of doubt can be an antidote to such extremes.”
This is the first time Gallagher has directed a show in more than two years. He was the lighting designer for American Theatre Company’s production of “An Enemy of the People” earlier this season.
“I’m having the greatest time, because this cast is so talented that it makes my job so easy,” Gallagher said.
As “Doubt” has only a cast of four, Gallagher double-cast most of the roles.
“Originally, that was done because of COVID, in case one of our performers became sick,” he said. “But then, the woman I had cast as Mrs. Muller, the mother of the boy, moved to Los Angeles. However, she said she would be able to do the opening night. So Mecca Beard will be Mrs. Muller on Thursday, and Premadonna Braddick will play her for the rest of the run.”
Megan Mulgrew plays Sister James, and Mecca Beard plays Mrs. Miller. The understudy for Sister Aloyisus is Tammi Sue Ellis, for Sister James is Amanda Nichols and for Mrs. Miller is Premadonna Braddick.
Featured video: