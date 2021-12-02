'Doubt: A Parable' opens Thursday at the Tulsa PAC

Convinced that something untoward has taken place, Sister Aloysius sets about to rid her world of this meddlesome priest, despite his protestations of innocence, and his own threats of retaliation.

“What makes this story so powerful,” Gallagher said, “is that it sets these two very strong personalities in contrast with each other, and leaves it for the audience to decide. There is no sense of one being right or one being wrong. In the end, we’re left with a lot more questions than answers.

“That is one reason why I was so attracted to doing this play,” Gallagher said. “In my own spiritual journey, I’ve dealt with issues of doubt and certainty, so this resonated with me on that level.

“And while it was written nearly 20 years ago, these ideas are ones we are dealing with right now in our society,” he said. “When we claim we know something absolutely, and we can’t be wrong, it’s not long after that you start burning books and killing the people who don’t agree. I think a healthy dose of doubt can be an antidote to such extremes.”

This is the first time Gallagher has directed a show in more than two years. He was the lighting designer for American Theatre Company’s production of “An Enemy of the People” earlier this season.