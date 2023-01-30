'Don Quixote,' 'Strictly Gershwin,' highlight Tulsa Ballet's 2023-2024 season

Tulsa Ballet will present ballets that retell two of the most famous stories in world literature, as well as an encore production of the ballet-meets-tap dancing extravaganza that is "Strictly Gershwin" as part of its 2023-2024 season.

"Strictly Gershwin," returns to the Tulsa PAC Feb. 8-12, 2024, is "easily the show with the widest appeal that this company has ever produced," said Tulsa Ballet artistic director Marcello Angelini.

"It can be, for those putting it on, some of a logistical nightmare, because there are so many different elements that all have to come together — Broadway-quality singers, tap dance experts from around the world, video projection, an on-stage orchestra," he said.

"And it was originally designed for the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is a 5,000-seat venue," Angelini added. "But when it all comes together, it's such a wonderful experience, and I don't want to deprive our audiences of the chance to see, either again, or for the first time."

Tulsa Ballet gave the U.S. premiere of Derek Deane's "Strictly Gershwin" in 2018, which the Tulsa World described as filled with "vignettes that evoke the black-and-white elegance of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the Technicolor dazzle of the 1940s and '50s, and the splashy precision and gently goofy comedy of Busby Berkeley, complete with tap dancers and rollerbladers," all set to the music of George and Ira Gershwin.

Tulsa Ballet's 2023-2024 season will officially Sept. 15-24, with the traditional "Creations in Studio K" production of original dance works created especially for Tulsa Ballet.n the company's Studio K Theater, 1212 E. 45th Place.

This year's triple bill will feature new creations by Penny Saunders, who has created works for TBII, Tulsa Ballet's second company, and Adam Houghland, whose version of "The Rite of Spring" was a sensation when Tulsa Ballet presented it in 2012 and 2013. The program will also include work performed by TBII, Yuri Yanowsky’s "The Sun Sleeps," which was created prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and which Angelini said is "one of Yuri's best pieces ever. Something really inspired him, and he created an amazing ballet."

The classical story ballet "Don Quixote," inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' epic novel, returns Nov. 2-5 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Don Quixote's quest to fulfill his delusional duties as a knight errant is juxtaposed with the more earthy romance between two young villagers, Basilio and Kitri, who must outwit those seeking to keep them apart.

"Anna Marie Holmes adapted the original Marius Petipa choreography for this version," Angelini said. "The way she has shaped the ballet, and trimmed it down some, really helps keep the ballet's story moving."

Tulsa Ballet's original production of "The Nutcracker," created by former resident choreographers Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, returns to liven up the holiday season with its tale of one magical Christmas Eve night, Dec. 9-23 at the Tulsa PAC.

The tale of "star-crossed lovers" returns to the Tulsa PAC March 21-24, 2024, as Tulsa Ballet revives its production of "Romeo & Juliet," created for the company in 2012 by noted choreographer Edwaard Liang. Dance Magazine, in its review of the debut performance, said Liang’s “inventive choreography served the story with flair.”

"I can only do 'Romeo & Juliet' when I know have the perfect cast for it," Angelini said. "And this year, it's possible that we will have as many as three 'perfect casts' for this ballet."

The 2024 Signature Series will start a new tradition for Tulsa Ballet, as it will showcase exclusive dance works created for the company’s major fundraising event, Icons and Idols. The mixed-bill event, to be presented May 9-12, 2024, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave., will include "Roman Holidays," a work by superstar Italian choreographer Luciano Cannito; "Dancing in the Streets" by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Joshua Bergasse; and "Celestial Bodies" by Andrew McNicol, which was originally commissioned to celebrate Tulsa Ballet’s 65th anniversary.

"These performances at 'Icons & Idols' grew from being excerpts of ballet's we were working on to having great choreographers create this original works of art, that were performed one time and put away," Angelini said. "But these works are equal to any other original work we do, and I thought our audiences deserve to see them."

Tickets for the 2023-2024 season are now on sale at Tulsa Ballet. To purchase: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.