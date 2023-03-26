One of the stories within the constellation of narratives that make up Anthony Doerr's novel "Cloud Cuckoo Land" takes place aboard an interstellar space ship called the Argos, which carries a group on humans on a decades-long journey to a potential new home.

What Doerr discovered to his surprise as he began to work on the story, was how much research he ended up having to do to be able to tell this part of his novel's story.

"One section is set in Constantinople in the 1500s, which of course required me to do a lot of research into what it was like to live in that place and that time," Doerr said. "The second section is set in modern-day Idaho, and as I live here, I figured there was a lot about that world I knew innately.

"But I hadn't really grasped how much research it would take in order to construct a plausible future," he said, laughing. "Of course, there is a lot of pure invention going on, but you also need to have it grounded in fact — things like, how would you feed the population aboard a ship that's going to be traveling for decades? What would a library of the future look like? What sort of climate change would require people setting out into space?"

Doerr will talk about such topics when he comes to Tulsa as the next speaker in the University of Tulsa's Presidential Lecture Series. His talk will follow his creative journey that led to "Cloud Cuckoo Land," his 2021 best-selling novel.

"It's not going to be just me talking," Doerr said. "I'll have slides to show, and I'm always changing that up. This is my first time to come to Tulsa, and since this book is all about libraries, I've been reading up on the McFarlin Library (at TU) and will try to fold some of that into the talk. I was surprised to learn that it's kind of the center of James Joyce studies, and I'm looking forward to seeing the Special Collections there."

The lecture series is sponsored by the Darcy O'Brien Endowed Chair, the McFarlin Fellows, the Office of the Provost and the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities.

Doerr is the author of two short story collections, a memoir and three novels, including "All the Light We Cannot See," which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, spent nearly four years on the New York Times best-seller lists and — like "Cloud Cuckoo Land" — was a finalist for the National Book Award.

"I can remember the moment when I got the first spark of the idea that would become 'All the Light,'" Doerr said. "I was on a train, and heard this man complaining about his cell phone not finding a signal, and I had this epiphany about a story that would center around radio.

"But for 'Cloud Cuckoo Land,' there wasn't any one moment like that," he said. "It was more of an accretion of things, certain ideas I wanted to explore and the different ways to do that."

Those different ways include the parallel stories of Anna and Omeir, two youngsters living in the year 1452, who find themselves through no effort of their own on opposite sides of an impending war; the young girl Konstance aboard the Argos, whose imagination is ignited by hearing an ancient story from her father; and Zeno, an elderly man directing a group of children rehearsing a play at an Idaho library, and Seymour, the troubled young man with a bomb in his backpack and a gun in his pocket, who is determined to make some kind of explosive statement.

What links all these disparate characters and places together is "Cloud Cuckoo Land," a tale about a man in ancient Greece who seeks ways to transform himself — into a donkey, a fish, a bird.

This tale is one of Doerr's inventions, although the name itself comes from a passage in Aristophanes' comedy "The Birds," and its perseverance through time and space is emblematic of Doerr's theme of stewardship.

"One of the things I wanted to do with this novel was to suggest to folks that, while we may not think of ourselves as connected with people in other places and other times, we truly are," he said. "And because of that, we need to take care of the things that truly matter, whether it's this world that we share, or the cultural creations that bring us together.

"Each of the main characters in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' all feel as if they are living at the end of time," Doerr said. "The people in Constantinople in the 1400s were convinced that the siege by the Ottomans in 1453 was the end of the times. Konstance is flying through space because the Earth was becoming uninhabitable. I remember my parents talking about the threat of nuclear war and being told to hide under their desk. And yet we see time and again how human culture, human ingenuity, will survive. It's something that should give us a bit of hope in these troubled times."