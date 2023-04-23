Tickets are now on sale for the Discovery Awards, a program designed to showcase and reward young musical theater talent that is presenting through a partnership between Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $5-$10, and available online at tulsapac.com, by calling 918-596-7111, or at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.

The 2023 Discovery Awards, which will take place 7:30 p.m. May 25 in the Tulsa PAC's Chapman Music Hall, will feature 52 student representatives chosen from 27 musical productions in 25 participating eastern Oklahoma and eastern region high schools. These students were chosen by a panel of adjudicators that attended all high school productions throughout the school year.

The students will spend a week in Tulsa taking part in a seven-day workshop and rehearsal process to prepare for the awards show.

One male and one female student will be chosen to be the state's representatives to the Jimmy Awards, otherwise known as The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, which will take place June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.

Participating high schools include: Augustine Christian Academy, Bentonville High School, Bentonville West High School, Bixby High School, Booker T. Washington High School, Broken Arrow High School, Cascia Hall Preparatory School, Charles Page High School, Claremore High School, Collinsville High School, Courtyard Theatre Productions, Edison Preparatory School, Fort Gibson High School, Glenpool High School, Jenks High School, Metro Christian Academy, Mingo Valley Christian, Owasso High School, Regent Preparatory School, Sapulpa High School, Stillwater High School, Union High School, Bishop Kelley High School, Lincoln Christian, and Wesleyan Christian School.