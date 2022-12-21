Discover Oklahoma: Capitol renovations include significant exhibits of Oklahoma art

A significant part of our state capitol’s renovation, luckily, centered on art. If you have the opportunity, I would strongly encourage you to take a trip and spend a few hours at the capitol building exploring all the different kinds of art on display.

Restoring original works and commissioning new pieces were part of the plan that was overseen by the Oklahoma State Arts Council. One can begin in the visitor center entrance on the south side of the capitol building. As you move more into the West Wing area, you can see newly installed works that feature the 1860s to 1940s. That is referred to as the Western Heritage and early statehood areas.

One of my favorite items on display in that area is a pair of Oklahoma cowboy boots handmade by Lisa Sorrell of Guthrie. From there, on the first and second floors, you will find 18 rotating exhibitions each year that feature the work of Oklahoma artists. Be sure and look for not only the Governor’s Gallery but the Hall of Heroes, a place where our veterans and military connected families are celebrated.

But to me, one of the most glorious displays in the building can be found on the fourth floor. “Come up here to the ‘Aw-ha’ moment, where you can see Oklahoma’s favorite four sons,” Amber Sharples, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Arts Council says.

“The thematic approach that we took with the fourth floor was celebrating Oklahoma’s legacy. Each person’s portrait that is on this floor is here with every intentionality of celebrating their story. These are individuals in Oklahoma that made it onto the national/international scene… their imprint and their work. These are our heroes... the people that we elevate their stories.”

Center stage are four works artist Charles Banks Wilson created in the ‘60s: Sen. Robert S. Kerr, who fought to give our landlocked state river access to the Gulf of Mexico; Sequoyah, who invited a syllabary that allowed Cherokee people to put their language in writing; Sac & Fox athlete Jim Thorpe, the first Native American to win an Olympic Gold Medal; and Cherokee cowboy Will Rogers, one of America’s favorite stars in film, print and radio. All are giants of our history and culture.

But while you are on the fourth floor, do seek out a few of the other paintings, such as the beautiful portrait of Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, who became the first Black law student at OU, and Wiley Post, pioneer of the modern flight suit and the first solo pilot to fly around the world.

The art throughout the entire building reflects the passage of time. It has been a labor of love for the arts council, but a labor nonetheless. “First, to remove all the artwork that we couldn’t take care of here in the building, out of here to be safely reviewed, some of it conserved and restored. We had antique frames restored and sent off to professionals,” says Sharples. “You can also see the ‘Pro Patria,’ the earliest work that was installed in this space from the 1920s that is also a celebration in honor of our state’s strong military service.”

The energy, love, emotion and excitement put into this massive project by the Oklahoma Arts Council really cannot be measured, but it can now be experienced in the people’s house. “To see new works that you’ve never seen, to come and feel as part of a bigger community and state, this is a once in a life opportunity you should share with your kids, your nephews and nieces,” Sharples adds. “Bring your family.”

I agree completely. Seeing all the different artwork is worth the time, and I highly encourage you to make the visit.