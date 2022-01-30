DeLanna Studi only Oklahoma artist to earn prestigious national fellowship with $50,000 award

“And because of that, we received seven commissions from theaters that had never staged a Native play before,” Studi said. “That’s something that probably would never have happened, if it hadn’t been for our being able to adapt to these times.”

Studi said she plans to use the money from the USA Fellows award to complete two plays on which she is working.

“One deals with the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, and the other is about the American Indian boarding school system,” Studi said, adding that the latter play is “kind of a contemporary ghost story,” and is inspired by aspects of her family history.

“It’s not my family’s story, although there are some parallels,” she said. “It’s also exciting because these are my first full-length, large cast plays. Much of what I’ve done so far have been short plays, or one-person shows. Being able to explore these characters deeply, and over a period of time, has really been enjoyable.”

Studi, whose uncle is the award-winning film and TV actor Wes Studi, has written and performed several one-woman shows, most recently “And So We Walked: An Artist’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears,” which debuted in 2016.