DeLanna Studi only Oklahoma artist to earn prestigious national fellowship with $50,000 award

DeLanna Studi has devoted much of her life and career to making sure that Native voices are heard.
That includes her own.
Studi, a native of Liberty, Oklahoma, and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, is an actress, writer and activist whose work to bring authentic stories about the experiences of Indigenous people, past and present, to wider audiences earned her recognition as one of 63 artists from throughout the country chosen for the 2022 United States Artists Fellowships.
The fellowship comes with a $50,000 cash award, which is to honor “creative accomplishments and supports ongoing artistic and professional development,” according to the official statement from the Chicago-based organization. Studi is the only Oklahoman among the 63 artists selected for the 2022 USA Fellows.
“It’s an unrestricted award, so I can use it for whatever projects I want,” Studi said during a recent telephone interview. “I have two projects that I’m needing to finish, both new plays.”
Studi’s career has included roles in film and television, such as the acclaimed mini-series “Dreamkeepers” and the film “Edge of America,” as well as in guest starring roles with series ranging from “General Hospital” to “Shameless.”
Her stage work includes playing the role of Johnna Monevata, the Native woman who serves as the housekeeper and moral compass of a highly dysfunctional Oklahoma family in the first national tour of Tracy Letts’ drama, “August: Osage County,” which played at the Tulsa PAC in January 2010.
She currently serves as artistic director of Native Voices at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles, the only Equity theater company devoted to developing and presenting original theater works by Indigenous playwrights from throughout North America.
“I took on this job right before COVID hit,” Studi said. “So right from the start I had to figure out how to work remotely. It wasn’t how I pictured myself taking over a theater program, to be sure.
“But it led to a project I am very proud of, which allowed us to develop a number of plays that could be done via Zoom,” she said. “Normally, we develop about three plays a year — this way, we were able to help develop 10 new plays.”
And because the performances went out over Zoom, it provided the writers and actors the unique opportunity to present their work to potentially a much wider audience from the start.
“In a normal year, people had to come to Los Angeles to see our shows,” Studi said. “But with Zoom, we could literally reach out across the country. For some of our artists, it was the first time their families had been able to see the work that they do.
“And because of that, we received seven commissions from theaters that had never staged a Native play before,” Studi said. “That’s something that probably would never have happened, if it hadn’t been for our being able to adapt to these times.”
Studi said she plans to use the money from the USA Fellows award to complete two plays on which she is working.
“One deals with the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, and the other is about the American Indian boarding school system,” Studi said, adding that the latter play is “kind of a contemporary ghost story,” and is inspired by aspects of her family history.
“It’s not my family’s story, although there are some parallels,” she said. “It’s also exciting because these are my first full-length, large cast plays. Much of what I’ve done so far have been short plays, or one-person shows. Being able to explore these characters deeply, and over a period of time, has really been enjoyable.”
Studi, whose uncle is the award-winning film and TV actor Wes Studi, has written and performed several one-woman shows, most recently “And So We Walked: An Artist’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears,” which debuted in 2016.
The play was inspired by a journey she and her father took in 2015, in which they traced the 900-mile journey their ancestors were forced to take from their ancestral home in North Carolina to what is now Oklahoma.
Her father, Thomas, is a native speaker of Cherokee, which proved to be both beneficial and revelatory.
“When I began trying to make sense of all the material I had gathered during the journey, I originally focused on telling the stories of the people we had met along the way,” Studi said. “But my producer and director, Corey Madden, asked me, ‘Where’s your father’s story in this?’
“At first I thought, ‘What is she talking about? We’re not the Kardashians,’” she said, laughing. “But I realized that my father really seemed to come alive on the trail. His first language is Cherokee, and to watch him in conversation with other elders, speaking in his own language, it was as if I was really seeing my father as his authentic self for the first time.
“That was one great thing that Corey showed me, that one can tell a very specific, very personal story, and it will resonate with people everywhere,” Studi said. “It’s a story about a father-daughter relationship, how we struggle to overcome trauma, and how we heal. And those are things one doesn’t need to be Cherokee to understand.”
“And So We Walked” has been performed throughout the country, and in 2019 was the only American play selected for the biennial Carthage Theater Festival in Tunisia.
The play will have its regional debut Feb. 18-20, at the Momentary, a satellite space of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Tickets for the performances are $25. To purchase, and more information: themomentary.org.
Tulsa World Scene: Wordle craze; David Letterman 40th anniversary on late night television; ‘Fusion’ food