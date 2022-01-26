DeLanna Studi named a USA Fellow

Actress and playwright DeLanna Studi, an Oklahoma native and Cherokee Nation citizen, is one of 63 artists selected for the 2022 class of United States Artists Fellowships.

The award, which includes a $50,000 unrestricted cash award, was created by the Chicago-based organization to honor creative accomplishments and to help support the artistic and professional development of artists in 10 creative disciplines.

Studi, who serves as director of Native Voices at the Autry Museum of the American West, is one of this year's fellows in theater. She is also the only Oklahoma selected for the 2022 Fellows.

The other disciplines are architecture and design, craft, dance, film, media, music, traditional arts, visual arts and writing.

“We are thrilled to award fellowships to 63 artists – the largest cohort in USA’s history – this year. Our work continues to illuminate the importance of elevating individual artists and cultural practitioners in communities across the country,” said Ed Henry, USA Board Chair. “These fellows are representative of the magnificent range of disciplines and diversity of our nation's artists."