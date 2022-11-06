David Sedaris shares a few stories before Tulsa tour stop

For more than three decades, David Sedaris has been mining his life experiences and personal foibles for the raw material out of which he has fashioned the often hilarious, and surprisingly poignant, essays and stories that make up such volumes as “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls.”

But the stories other people might tell about Sedaris and his life, he really doesn’t have time for.

“I always tell the people who interview me, ‘Feel free to run wild — I’m never going to read it, so you’re not going to have to worry,’” Sedaris said, speaking from his home somewhere in rural Sussex, England, during a recent phone conversation. “It’s always been funny to me, the things people get bent out of shape about.”

Such as — just to cite one example — publishing one’s own diaries, as Sedaris did in the volumes “Theft by Finding” in 2017 and “A Carnival of Snackery” in 2021.

“Apparently, some writer at the New Yorker accused me of committing self-plagiarism, because some of the material in the diaries I later used as the starting point for an essay,” Sedaris said. “It wasn’t something I even thought about until after the books came out. People are really looking for things to be upset about.”

Sedaris will be in Tulsa on Nov. 10, as one of the stops on his current lecture tour. While he published his most recent collection of essays, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” in May of this year, he said this sojourn through the United States is not tied to the publication.

“I already did a book tour for (“Happy-Go-Lucky”), where I was reading mostly from that book,” Sedaris said. “I toured America and England, and by the end of it, I was sick of that material and started writing new stuff. So this tour, I’m reading much of what I’ve written since the last tour. Some of it I’ve read in England maybe a dozen, 15 times, and I’m not sick of it yet. I’m curious to see how it will work before an American audience.”

And there are, Sedaris said, definite differences between British and American audiences that he has noticed over the years. Any mention of race in one of his stories — even if it is something as seemingly innocuous as mentioning that a bus driver in a particular story in a person of color, or something a bit more overt, as in his recounting of various Christmas traditions around the world, titled “Six to Eight Black Men” — tends to play differently depending upon the continent upon which the story is told.

“American audiences kind of freak out,” he said. “It’s like they think, ‘If I laugh at this, what does that mean? Is he trying to trap me in some way?’ No, I’m just telling the story, and in this particular story, the bus driver happened to be Black. Race isn’t always an important point.

“I did try to address this in an essay, about when race is important in the things I write,” Sedaris said. “I wasn’t trying to say anything bad, or accuse anybody of anything. When I read it in England, it went over very well. I tried it in America a few times, and people just freaked out. They weren’t listening anymore to what I was trying to say.”

Sedaris first came to national attention in 1992, when National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” featured him reading his story “Santaland Diaries,” recounting his experiences one Christmas shopping season playing an elf in the “Santaland” display at Macy’s in New York City, dealing with imperious Santas, obnoxious customers and frazzled co-workers.

Since then, Sedaris has published 14 collections of his semi-autobiographical stories and essays, including “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” and “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” which earned him the 2000 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

His most recent publications include “The Best of Me” — “it’s just things that I’ve enjoyed reading out loud over the years,” he said — and “Happy-Go-Lucky,” in which Sedaris confronts in his tragicomic way the vagaries of aging.

That includes a series of essays dealing with the death of Sedaris’ father, with whom he had a contentious relationship to the end.

“When my mom died, it was awful,” he said. “The grief I felt was such that I’d wake up and not know how I was going to be able to get through the day. But my dad... I didn’t love my dad. I never think, ‘Oh, if I only could talk to him on the phone one more time.’ I don’t need that. Just about every moment I spent with my father was a battle.”

Sedaris recalled the moment he decided he needed to move to New York City and pursue his dream of being a writer.

“I was teaching creative writing in Chicago, I had just broken up with someone, and I thought, it’s now or never,” he said. “And my father said, ‘You’re making the biggest mistake in your life — they will eat you alive there.’ That was constant with him. Any time I took a chance, he said I would fail. But moving to New York was one of the best things I ever did.”

In one of the essays in “Happy-Go-Lucky,” Sedaris writes that one of the last things his father said to him was, “David... You’ve accomplished so many fantastic things in your life. You’re, well... I want to tell you... you... you won.”

It’s a statement Sedaris has mulled over ever since. “On my best days,” he said, “I think about how for all his life, my father bet all his chips on me being a failure. And it really must have (messed) him up when that didn’t happen. But I don’t really know what he meant by that statement. So I just take it for whatever I want it to mean.”

