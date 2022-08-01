David Sedaris returns to Tulsa for final stop on his latest book tour

David Sedaris is returning to Tulsa for the final stop of his latest book tour in support of the newly released "Happy-Go-Lucky," as well as the second volume of his diaries, "A Carnival of Snackery."

He will also answer questions from audience members and spend time signing books for fans. Books will be available for sale at the event, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, courtesy of Magic City Books.

Those who have read Sedaris, or heard the humorist read one of his own stories on audiobook, "might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong," according to publicity information for the tour.

Sedaris has appeared several times for similar events in Tulsa, including in 2011, 2014 and 2018.

After he spoke to a standing-room-only crowd at the south Tulsa Barnes & Noble in 2011, Sedaris spent hours with fans. In addition to reading from his then-new book "Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk," Sedaris told a more candid story about having recently been burgled of his laptop. Many of those who got their books signed that day in Tulsa received a unique piece of art, as Sedaris used an array of colored Sharpie markers to draw the various weapons he imagined using against the burglar.

"To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening," a news release states.

Tickets, $40-$55 plus fees, go on sale for the public at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Go to davidsedarisontour.com for more information.

