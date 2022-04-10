David Sanger to speak at TU; Shen Yun returns

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Sanger will be in Tulsa to deliver the latest in the University of Tulsa’s Presidential Lecture Series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the Reynolds Center on the TU campus, 3208 E. Eighth St.

The lecture, sponsored by the Darcy O’Brien Endowed Chair, is free and open to the public.

Sanger was originally scheduled to speak last month, but his position as the chief White House and national security correspondent for the New York Times required him to follow President Joe Biden to the NATO summit, and his Tulsa appearance was rescheduled.

Sanger is the author of several books, including “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage and Fear in the Cyber Age,” which examines the emergence of cyberconflict and its role in changing the nature of global power (the book was later adapted into an HBO documentary).

Sanger’s talk will focus on issues of cyberwarfare, especially how it pertains to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and how this war can affect the United States.

In an interview with the Tulsa World last month, Sanger said that in the days and weeks as Russian forces began to amass along the Ukraine borders, the U.S. government did a series of “table-top exercises” to project how this crisis might play out.

Shen Yun returns to Tulsa PAC

The performing arts ensemble Shen Yun will return to Tulsa for two shows, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 12-13, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The company combines classical Chinese dance, elaborate costumes, state-of-the-art stagecraft and an orchestra of Western and Asian instruments to tell the story of “China Before Communism,” with stories that retell episodes from China’s ancient history, which the Communist regime that came to power in the 1940s worked to erase.

The company, founded in New York in 2006, creates a new show each year for its world tours. It is affiliated with the Falun Gong religious group, and the shows include elements promoting the group’s political and religious philosophies.

Tickets are $80 to $150. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

