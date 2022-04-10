 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arts Scene

David Sanger to speak at TU; Shen Yun returns

  • 0
032022-tul-nws-sangertu-p1

New York Times White House and national security correspondent David E. Sanger, seen here during a TV appearance, will speak about cyber warfare and the Ukraine war as part of the University of Tulsa’s Presidential Lecture on Tuesday, April 12.

 CHRIS USHER, Courtesy ICM Speakers

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Sanger will be in Tulsa to deliver the latest in the University of Tulsa’s Presidential Lecture Series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the Reynolds Center on the TU campus, 3208 E. Eighth St.

The lecture, sponsored by the Darcy O’Brien Endowed Chair, is free and open to the public.

Sanger was originally scheduled to speak last month, but his position as the chief White House and national security correspondent for the New York Times required him to follow President Joe Biden to the NATO summit, and his Tulsa appearance was rescheduled.

Sanger is the author of several books, including “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage and Fear in the Cyber Age,” which examines the emergence of cyberconflict and its role in changing the nature of global power (the book was later adapted into an HBO documentary).

Sanger’s talk will focus on issues of cyberwarfare, especially how it pertains to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and how this war can affect the United States.

People are also reading…

In an interview with the Tulsa World last month, Sanger said that in the days and weeks as Russian forces began to amass along the Ukraine borders, the U.S. government did a series of “table-top exercises” to project how this crisis might play out.

Shen Yun returns to Tulsa PAC

The performing arts ensemble Shen Yun will return to Tulsa for two shows, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 12-13, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The company combines classical Chinese dance, elaborate costumes, state-of-the-art stagecraft and an orchestra of Western and Asian instruments to tell the story of “China Before Communism,” with stories that retell episodes from China’s ancient history, which the Communist regime that came to power in the 1940s worked to erase.

The company, founded in New York in 2006, creates a new show each year for its world tours. It is affiliated with the Falun Gong religious group, and the shows include elements promoting the group’s political and religious philosophies.

Tickets are $80 to $150. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Featured video:

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa Symphony triumphant in 'Titan' concert

Tulsa Symphony triumphant in 'Titan' concert

It may not take a village to perform a Mahler symphony, but it certainly looked as if the inhabitants of a small town had congregated on the Chapman Music Hall stage for the Mahler Symphony No. 1, the "Titan."

Tulsa Opera announces 75th anniversary season

Tulsa Opera announces 75th anniversary season

“This landmark ‘diamond jubilee’ season will be a time of celebration, but also a time of appreciation for those who, over the years, helped make the company what it is today,” said Ken McConnell, the company's general director.

Review: Tulsa Ballet's 'Swan Lake' beautiful to behold

Review: Tulsa Ballet's 'Swan Lake' beautiful to behold

Audiences do not flock to "Swan Lake" because of its tale. They go to watch people move beautifully to Tchaikovsky's often rapturous music. And that is precisely what the near-capacity crowd at Sunday's matinee performance experienced.

McKnight Center, NY Philharmonic announce three-year partnership

McKnight Center, NY Philharmonic announce three-year partnership

One of the countries most storied orchestras, the New York Philharmonic, will become a regular presence in Oklahoma, thanks to a new residency partnership between the orchestra and the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple drama ‘The White Darkness’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert