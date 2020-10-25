Dancing toward hope: Tulsa Ballet 'Creations' gives choreographers new challenges

Ochoa titled her piece “Limoncello,” and the titular citrus fruit will figure prominently in the ballet. The score will be made up of blues songs by Ray Charles, C.W. Stoneking, and Paul Bley.

“I based my work around the expression ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’ — or in this case, limoncello,” she said. “Right now life is literally serving us very sour lemons. We are all going through hardships. We have to make the best of it and accept and adapt to the new normal if we want to keep sane.

“So, I decided to make a ‘limoncello’ ballet, or in other words a lemonade with a twist,” Ochoa said. “The piece is dynamic and lighthearted. It aims to put a smile on the audience’s face. We very much need solace these days, but most of all we need to celebrate that we can perform again, and show our happiness and gratitude to the audience coming to see our shows.”

Cong’s “To the End,” which uses music from the band Gem Club and the soundtrack of the film “Moonlight,” also is a reflection on the current times.