Dancing toward hope: Tulsa Ballet 'Creations' gives choreographers new challenges

Creating a ballet in the midst of a global pandemic has allowed Ma Cong to do some things he never would have dreamed possible.
For example, simultaneously teaching one ballet to two different dances companies that are some 1,200 miles away.
Cong’s latest ballet, “To the End,” is a co-production of Tulsa Ballet, where he currently is the resident choreographer, and Richmond Ballet in Virginia, where Cong will take over the job of associate artistic director in 2022.
Thanks to social networking platform Zoom, Cong was able to work in the Tulsa Ballet studios to create the ballet as dancers from the Richmond Ballet looked on for part of the day. He would then spend the second part of the work interacting with the Richmond dancers to hone their performances.
“It’s really been a whole new experience for me,” Cong said. “The fact that both companies can learn a new work in real time is inspiring — because it shows how dance companies are working with new ideas and new technologies to share new works, and to keep dancers dancing.
“And for me,” he said, “it has just felt so good to be able to make art again, and have this sense of communication with the dancers.”
Cong’s new work is one of three ballets that will have their world premieres as part of “Creations Reimagined,” Tulsa Ballet’s first live production since February, when the company presented Edwaard Liang’s “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz.”
It will also be one of the first live ballet performances before a live audience in the country since the March shutdown in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The production will also include premieres of “Limoncello,” by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and “Hindrance” by Yury Yanowsky. Richmond Ballet will present the work in November.
The live performances will open only to season subscribers, with audiences for each performance limited to ensure social distancing. However, three of the 26 performances will be streamed live for the general public; tickets for these performances are available through the Tulsa Ballet ticket office.
Tulsa Ballet’s extreme efforts to keep its audiences, dancers and staff as safe as possible from infection has also meant there are a number of things that Cong has not been able to do in creating this work.
For example, only off-stage couples or roommates would be allowed to perform duets that involve close partnering. Social distancing on stage must be maintained by all dancers on stage. And masks are an essential part of the costume.
“Some of these restrictions can limit your creativity, but I understand that they are absolutely necessary,” Cong said. “It’s just that, for me, one of the things I enjoy the most is creating duets — when you are working closely with a pair of dancers, and exploring ways of partnering, that’s when a lot of magic can happen.
“And when I would work with dancers in the past, it was easy to let my imagination just go in whatever direction presented itself in the studio, because a lot of creation comes from working with dancers in the moment,” Cong said. “So I had to be careful to make sure I keep within the guidelines, while still creating the ballet I want.”
Ochoa, on the other hand, has become rather adept at working with dancers to create new works via Zoom. Since the start of the pandemic in March, Ochoa (who makes her home in Amsterdam) has created 10 short ballet works with dancers around the globe, including superstar ballerina Viviana Durante and her son, as well as Tulsa Ballet dancers Maine Kawashima and Sasha Chernjavsky.
“What helps a lot with this project is that I know the Tulsa Ballet dancers, because they were the last company I worked with before I escaped the country right before all flights to Amsterdam were canceled,” Ochoa said.
Ochoa had spent several weeks in early March preparing for the U.S. premiere of “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” which was to open in late March. That production has been moved to March 2021.
“And now it is the first company for whom I’m making a new work remotely that will be performed on stage,” she said. “I see it as an experiment. And I can say now, I had a lot of fun and I can’t wait to share the result.”
Ochoa titled her piece “Limoncello,” and the titular citrus fruit will figure prominently in the ballet. The score will be made up of blues songs by Ray Charles, C.W. Stoneking, and Paul Bley.
“I based my work around the expression ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’ — or in this case, limoncello,” she said. “Right now life is literally serving us very sour lemons. We are all going through hardships. We have to make the best of it and accept and adapt to the new normal if we want to keep sane.
“So, I decided to make a ‘limoncello’ ballet, or in other words a lemonade with a twist,” Ochoa said. “The piece is dynamic and lighthearted. It aims to put a smile on the audience’s face. We very much need solace these days, but most of all we need to celebrate that we can perform again, and show our happiness and gratitude to the audience coming to see our shows.”
Cong’s “To the End,” which uses music from the band Gem Club and the soundtrack of the film “Moonlight,” also is a reflection on the current times.
“We all have felt the impact of this virus, in one way or another,” Cong said. “The first movement of the ballet is about that sense of fear, of not knowing where to go or what to do, while the second movement is about how we try to find some way to continue on with our lives, in spite of the fear, in spite of all the innocent lives that have been lost.
“And the final movement is how we can find some sort of hope, by showing love to each other,” he said. “Maybe our lives have been changed a great deal because of this, but because we’ve made those changes we have hope for the future.”
