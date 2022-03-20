 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cybercrime, spy craft, civics topics for 2022-2023 Tulsa Town Hall

Richard Dreyfuss

Actor Richard Dreyfuss, part of the 2022-23 season of Tulsa Town Hall.

Experts on history, espionage and finance, as well as Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, will share their knowledge on a variety of pertinent topics as part of the 2022-23 Tulsa Town Hall series.

This will mark the 87th year for Tulsa Town Hall, which presents a series of entertaining and informative talks presented by nationally and internationally known speakers.

Five lectures will be presented as part of the 2022-23 season, and tickets are sold by subscription only. Tickets are $100 for the season and may be purchased at any time.

The series opens Sept. 23 with “Securing the Future: Unmasking Cybercriminals & the Triple Threat Facing Business and You,” by Theresa Payton. Payton is an internationally known expert on cybersecurity and intelligent technology strategies, having worked as chief information officer for President George W. Bush, the first woman to have held that position. She is the founder and CEO of Fortalice Solutions, a global cybersecurity consulting firm.

Author and historian Jon Meacham will be the speaker at the Nov. 18 Town Hall, to discuss his current book, “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope.” Meacham, whose biography of President Andrew Jackson earned him a Pulitzer Prize, will talk about his work in crafting his biography of Lewis, a long time U.S. congressman and an icon of the Civil Rights Movement.

Jean Chatzky, who worked for 25 years as the financial editor for NBC’s “The Today Show,” will discuss “Your Money and Your Retirement Life: Where Do You Go from Here?” on Jan. 13. Now the editor-in-chief of Savvy Money magazine, Chatzky will address how to overcome debt and improve your financial future.

Richard Dreyfuss is best known for his roles in such classic films as “American Graffiti,” “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “The Goodbye Girl,” which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. But Dreyfuss has also been an advocate for civics education in schools and the importance of developing critical thinking skills in young people to create effective leaders.

He will discuss this as part of his talk “Civic Engagement: Civility, Debate and American Citizenship” on March 3.

The 2022-23 Tulsa Town Hall season concludes April 28 with “Magic Solutions,” a talk by former CIA agent Jonna Mendez. Mendez, whose decades in espionage include stints working undercover in some of the most volatile areas of the world, will talk about some of the tradecraft she and her husband, Tony Mendez, used to help American agents in foreign locales, from quick-change disguises to micro-size cameras.

All lectures take place at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, 101 E. Third St. A shuttle service from the parking lot at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave., to the Tulsa PAC is available.

Each lecture will be followed by a luncheon and question-and-answer session. Tickets for the luncheons are $30 per person and must be reserved in advance, as seating is limited.

To purchase and for more information: tulsatownhall.com.

Tulsa World Scene: New Frankoma Pottery to open in Glenpool

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Town Hall Lecture

The final lecture in the 2021-22 Tulsa Town Hall season will feature educator and TV personality Henry Louis Gates Jr., who will discuss “Finding Your Roots” on April 8. (The lecture had originally been scheduled for April 1.)

Gates, director of the Hutchins Center for African and African-American Research at Harvard University, is the author of more than 20 books of literary criticism and history focused on the African-American experience. Gates has also produced and hosted several documentary series, the most popular being “Finding Your Roots,” which debuted on PBS in 2012 and deals with celebrities finding out about their ancestry.

Gates appeared in a cameo role in the HBO series “Watchmen,” which was set in Tulsa. His latest project is the PBS TV series and book “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song.”

For information on tickets: tulsatownhall.com.

