Curtis on Tour, which features students and faculty from the renowned music school in Philadelphia, will bring its production of “A Soldier’s Tale” to the McKnight Center for the the Performing Arts, 705 W. University Ave. in Stillwater.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and tickets are available.

A thrilling tale of trickery and magic, Igor Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat” will feature actor John de Lancie, best known for his role as Q on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” who will give voice to all the characters. Among the participating musicians will be award-winning clarinetist David Shifrin and violinist Soovin Kim.

The program will also feature music by Penderecki, Poulenc and Curtis alumnus Viet Cuong.

To purchase tickets, and more information: mcknightcenter.org.