Curious poets: Students find new means of expression in summer program

The idea behind the Curious Poets Club was to provide public school students with opportunities to explore new means of expression and creativity and to help forestall what some educators call the “summer brain drain,” as youngsters tend to forget some of what they learned during the school year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is something, Jones said, that is particularly important these days, after a school year so thoroughly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming out of the pandemic, I think youngsters really need time for mental and emotional restoration,” Jones said. “And people tend to meet their best self when they are engaged in self-expression from a place of ease.”

Jones, a poet and visual artist, designed the curriculum for the Curious Poets Club with MUSED. founder Victoria McArtor. The program is being offered through August at two other Union Public Schools elementary schools, Rosa Parks and Grove, in addition to Ellen Ochoa.

“Here we’re working with elementary school students, so we’re doing more visual arts,” she said. “We try to give them a new tool of self-expression, and then try to get them to go outside the normal head space, where they think that if you are making a piece of art, it has to be perfect.