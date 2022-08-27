Count Tutu's Nathan Wright embarks on new solo project

Tulsa musician Nathan Wright, an accomplished performer, producer and music teacher, might be most widely recognized for his work with the group Count Tutu.

Now Wright is taking on a new solo project: For the next year, he’ll release one single and accompanying music video every six weeks, all connected to the same lore.

With this venture, Wright is creating music on his own terms and adding thought-provoking commentary on the issues plaguing the world we live in: social media, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and internet conspiracy theories.

Wright said that with this project, his goal isn’t necessarily to gain notoriety. Rather, he wants to create music that feels authentic to his lived experience.

“My initial goal is to get comfortable creating an art form that isn’t controlled by economy or status-seeking,” Wright said. “I don’t need to become popular, I don’t need to be seen as competent, and I don’t even need to make money from it. I’m trying to make sure that it’s just the most perfect representation of me reacting to the world as it is.”

Wright spoke to the Tulsa World about the project and his first release, “Naturally Forgotten Theater.”

How did you decide on the themes you wanted to discuss throughout this project?

"I took a beat that I’d made that was meant for a local rapper and just wrote a song on top of it. That converged with this looming dystopian fright about technology, artificial intelligence and what social media is doing … how we’re incentivized to plug in, even if we don’t want to. The tone of it all, it’s just fright, necessarily. I’m interested in how consensual it all is, where it’s like, maybe it’s bad for us, maybe it’s good for us, but everybody just takes the new technology and rolls with it.

"It’s got a dystopian quality. A lot of people like to bring up (George Orwell’s) '1984' in terms of totalitarianism, but at the same time, there was (Aldus Huxley’s) 'Brave New World.' They’re often compared, but the difference to me is that '1984' was imposed by a tyrannical government, whereas 'Brave New World' was entirely consensual. Everyone took their feel-good drugs and lived their lives. At the time, it may have seemed like '1984' was more plausible, but now it seems like 'Brave New World' is."

What does the phrase ‘naturally forgotten theater’ mean to you?

"That particular phrase has to do with the tendency for almost everything we do to be performative, and the internet amplifies that. I don’t think it’s profound to say that people on social media are performative. I think the profundity comes from recognizing that people are doing that, whether they know it or not, offline, too. It’s a game of status-seeking, and the tendency to try to cover up our own insecurities with performance."

With the lyrics "circuit bend to info heaven," are you referring to the abundance of knowledge online that’s easy to get lost in?

"That’s a play on the idea that there’s a broken promise of the internet being a place for you to get smarter. It comes with an asterisk in the footnote that you must be extraordinarily disciplined to actually become smarter. Otherwise, you’re packing your brain full of a bunch of stuff that’s wrong. And a lot of people don’t want to play that game, so they opt out and say ‘Nothing’s real, you can’t trust anything you read.’ And that is, in itself, a sort of informational nihilism that leaves people open to conspiracy theories or other thoughts that might be damaging."

What can your audience expect from the rest of your releases?

"All of the songs take a different point of view. They don’t exist in a single genre, but they all take place in the same universe. So they’re all contributing to a sort of world-building, which is something I’ve learned to appreciate from fiction.

"I love when I finish a movie and I have to hop on Reddit and see what people who’ve analyzed it deeply are saying about it — I love that aftertaste. So, that’s what I’m trying to do. I want people to try to connect the dots. I want people to try to find the Easter eggs. I want people to be unable to quit thinking about it for a little while."

Wright’s music is available on all platforms. To learn more about Wright’s project, visit yeoldetulsa.net. His next release is Sept. 15.