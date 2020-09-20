'Cosmic Veils' exhibit finds the beauty in destruction

The nebula earned its name from the delicate filament-like structures left in the wake of the explosion. According to information from NASA, the entire nebula is 110 light-years across, and resides about 2,100 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus, or the Swan.

Ahmad’s installation visually recreates the basic look and shape of the nebula, but mere representative is not what her work is about.

“What drew me to this was that, out of this incredible destruction came this extraordinary beauty,” said Ahmad, a native of Pakistan who has lived and worked in the United States for several years. “That has been an important part of all my work, how out of the wreckage of one’s life there are the materials for a new start — a resurrection.

“At the same time, the idea of the veil is something I like to explore, in the sense of veiled identities,” she said. “We all have some portion of our true identity that is hidden, even from ourselves. So the idea of unveiling is a means of self-discovery. When you remove those veils, you are set free.”

Ahmad said the “Cosmic Veils” installation was designed as a place in which viewers can immerse themselves, using light and movement to create unique patterns that Ahmad hopes will have a soothing quality.