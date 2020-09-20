'Cosmic Veils' exhibit finds the beauty in destruction

The inspiration for Tulsa Artist Fellow Sarah Ahmad’s latest installation came from something that happened a long time ago at a place in our galaxy far, far away.
“Cosmic Veils” is a site-specific installation in the Alexandre Hogue Gallery on the University of Tulsa campus. It is made up of some 2,500 hexagonal pieces of varying colors, suspended in undulating patterns from the ceiling, or spreading like mechanized lichen across the surface of a gallery wall.
In regular light, it is an impressive piece, with symmetrical objects being used to create abstract, amorphous shapes.
Switch off the lights, however, and aim a high-definition flashlight over the surface of the installation, and the piece comes to eerie, ethereal life, as the shadows and refracted light create unique designs both hard-edged and diaphanous.
“I think this is my favorite corner,” Ahmad said, playing the beam of a flashlight over a section of the piece that covers the nearby walls in waves of color. “I love how rich the colors are, and how the slightest change in the light completely alters the look.”
Ahmad’s “Cosmic Veils” was inspired by the Veil Nebula — the name for the cosmic debris left in the aftermath of a star, thought to be 20 times the size of the sun, that went supernova and exploded some 8,000 years ago.
The nebula earned its name from the delicate filament-like structures left in the wake of the explosion. According to information from NASA, the entire nebula is 110 light-years across, and resides about 2,100 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus, or the Swan.
Ahmad’s installation visually recreates the basic look and shape of the nebula, but mere representative is not what her work is about.
“What drew me to this was that, out of this incredible destruction came this extraordinary beauty,” said Ahmad, a native of Pakistan who has lived and worked in the United States for several years. “That has been an important part of all my work, how out of the wreckage of one’s life there are the materials for a new start — a resurrection.
“At the same time, the idea of the veil is something I like to explore, in the sense of veiled identities,” she said. “We all have some portion of our true identity that is hidden, even from ourselves. So the idea of unveiling is a means of self-discovery. When you remove those veils, you are set free.”
Ahmad said the “Cosmic Veils” installation was designed as a place in which viewers can immerse themselves, using light and movement to create unique patterns that Ahmad hopes will have a soothing quality.
“I wanted to create a space for healing from the traumas of life, that would perhaps lead people to rediscover a sense of wonder,” she said. “Some of the students here at TU who have visited the exhibit have said that was the sort of experience they had, which pleases me a great deal.”
However, the chance to have that experience is limited only to members of the University of Tulsa community, where Ahmad is an adjunct professor art, because of concerns over the spreading of the coronavirus.
More simply, a work about removing veils from people’s lives is unfortunately veiled from public sight.
“It was certainly meant to be open to the public,” Ahmad said. “I would have much preferred it to be available to people, as we are all going through traumatic times. But I am glad the students and others who have seen it have found it to be an uplifting environment.”
The Hogue Gallery hosts special video events each Thursday featuring “Cosmic Veils,” that help give people a sense of the exhibit, which are live-streamed on the TU School of Art, Design & Art History Facebook page. A video walkthrough of the exhibit can also be found on Ahmad website, sarahahmad.com.
