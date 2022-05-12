Conversation leads to 'Carnage' in ATC comedy

If you're the sort of person who tends to eavesdrop on other people's conversations when the talk starts to get heated — and, let's be brutally honest, are we all? — then a visit to the Novak family home is in order. Because you'll be in for a wild ride.

On this particular evening, Veronica and Michael Novak (Karlena Riggs and John Burns) have invited another couple, the Raleighs, Alan and Annette (Sean Rooney and Kimberley Manning) over for a calm, rational, adult conversation about their respective children, who got into an altercation at a local park that resulted in one picking up a stick, and the other going home with a couple of teeth knocked out.

That goal of calm, rational, adult conversation very quickly goes off course. One parent is determined to find fault, assess blame and demand that responsibility be taken — notions that might strike some as obvious and just, and necessary to maintain a civil society.

Let's just say, not everyone agrees with that concept. But what they really don't like is someone telling them how to behave or what they can say. Rather like children, when you come to think about it.

Yasmina Reza's play "God of Carnage" is a darkly comic tale of verbal violence, where any given line might cause one to chortle with laughter or gasp in shock — occasionally at the same time. And American Theatre Company's production, which is being presented at the Tulsa PAC, wrings just about every gasp and giggle possible out of every knife-twisting word in this 90-minute play.

Director Lisa Wilson has assembled an excellent cast and honed their performances so that their interactions, whether as intimates or strangers, ring completely true, to the point that actually feel as if you are eavesdropping on these "good people" as their true natures are slowly revealed through their corrosively funny confrontations and diatribes.

As Veronica, Riggs is nothing short of amazing. She's the one who wants some sort of justice for the injuries her son has sustained, and it would be easy for the character's stridency to turn her into a harridan. But Riggs walks a fine line even as her brittle facade of upper-middle class righteousess begins to shatter.

Burns as Michael begins gamely parroting the points Veronica is trying to make, but it doesn't take long for him to transform from cardigan-clad liberal into blue-collar brawler.

As the father of the stick-wielding schoolboy, Rooney perfectly captures the combative, aggressive nature of Alan, a lawyer more concerned about a public-relations meltdown for the pharmaceutical firm he represents than the parenting issue at hand, and more connected to his cell phone than to other people.

Manning's character isn't as sharply drawn by the playwright as the others, but Manning makes the most of the moments in which Annette lets her claws be shown. The character was not written as a person of color, which adds an additional frisson when the subject of Darfur, about which Veronica is writing a book, comes up. (Something else comes up with Annette, but about this we will say no more.)

Richard Ellis' set is a marvel of austere elegance, ably lighted by Celeste Vaughns. Laurie Carlson serves as sound designer and stage manager.

"God of Carnage" continues with performances Thursday through Saturday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. It is recommended for mature audiences. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

