Conductor returns to lead TSO in 'Symphonic Poetry'

Sarah Hicks’ debut with the Tulsa Symphony was merely an overture. Literally.

Hicks was to be the guest conductor for the orchestra’s second-ever performance at ONEOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers, in October 2020. The month previously, the orchestra had made history by being the first major orchestra to perform for a live audience since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hicks was to lead the orchestra in a concert that would feature the Symphony No. 4 by Brahms, along with the “Scottish Fantasy” by Bruch, performed by the orchestra’s concertmaster, Rossitza Goza.

The weather, however, had different plans.

“We knew we were probably going to have trouble during the dress rehearsal, because the wind was blowing the sheet music all over the place,” Hicks recalled. “Then, the day of the concert, it was freezing rain.”

However, Hicks and the Tulsa Symphony musicians were determined to perform something for those audience members who had braved the weather. So, amid wind and rain, Hicks led the orchestra in the Overture to “The Abduction from the Seraglio” by Mozart, before everyone involved made for shelter.