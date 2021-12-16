Concert Truck rolling into Tulsa to share free piano performances

The Concert Truck also meant that Luby and Zhang were able to continue performing, even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“I have to admit, we were at first apprehensive about going out performing,” Zhang said. “But when we began to understand that outdoor concerts could take place, we saw this as an opportunity to perform at a time when a lot of other people were understandably reluctant to do so.”

The Concert Truck has kept the duo busy; they have performed some 280 concerts throughout the country in the course of 2021.

“This is pretty much our lives now,” Zhang said, laughing. “And I think it has done a lot to help us as performers. Dealing with all the things you have to deal with when you’re putting on these concerts has instilled in me a sense of confidence I don’t think I could have gained in any other way. You can be at the center of utter chaos and still you have the focus you need to perform and play well.”

“I always had this idea that, if you were a concert artist, you really just had to show up for a rehearsal or two and the concert,” Luby said. “I learned very quickly that there is so much more involved in putting on a concert from start to finish. That was a real education.