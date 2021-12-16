Concert Truck rolling into Tulsa to share free piano performances

When Nick Luby and Susan Zhang left college to begin their careers as professional musicians, they decided the best way to take on the great big world was to trick out a truck and hit the road.
“We were both feeling a little isolated from the rest of our community, because when you’re in college, in graduate school, you’re pretty focused on the work you need to do,” Zhang said. “We wanted to experiment with different ways to communicate and share our music, by doing something out of the box.”
Out of this desire was born The Concert Truck, a 16-foot box truck the duo converted into a fully functional mobile concert hall, complete with a professional sound system, stage lighting and — most importantly — a piano.
Since its debut in 2016 in Columbia, South Carolina, where Luby and Zhang met while working on their degrees in piano, The Concert Truck has traveled throughout the country, as far west as Aspen, Colorado, and as far north as Minneapolis.
The Concert Truck is making its first foray into Oklahoma, to present a series of free concerts throughout the city Dec. 16-19. The Concert Truck’s Tulsa residency is sponsored by the Tulsa PAC Trust.
The concerts will take place at venues ranging from grocery store parking lots to outside Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission.
“When we come to a place for the first time, as is the case with Tulsa, we work with the presenters to find places where we can be the most effective,” Zhang said. “We also have a set program, which is typically longer than the running time for our concerts, because we want to have some flexibility in what we play. We may change the program up if we think a certain piece would be a better fit for the vibe we’re getting from the audience.
“And because it’s the holiday season, we will likely be including some holiday music as well,” she said.
Luby, a prize-winner at the 2019 Prix Ravel in Fontainebleau, France, has concertized throughout the United States as well as in France, Italy and the Czech Republic. Zhang, who made her orchestral debut at age 12 with the Augusta (Goergia) Symphony, has performed in Canada, Europe and Asia, as well as the United States.
As satisfying as those endeavors were, the duo were also interested in finding ways to make music more accessible to a broader audience.
“When you are performing in a concert hall,” Luby said, “you are expecting the audience to come to you. And while that is a great way to experience music, it is rather limiting.
“Having our own performance space, that we can take just about anywhere, really means the only limits to how we can bring our music to people are our imaginations,” he said.
The Concert Truck also meant that Luby and Zhang were able to continue performing, even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“I have to admit, we were at first apprehensive about going out performing,” Zhang said. “But when we began to understand that outdoor concerts could take place, we saw this as an opportunity to perform at a time when a lot of other people were understandably reluctant to do so.”
The Concert Truck has kept the duo busy; they have performed some 280 concerts throughout the country in the course of 2021.
“This is pretty much our lives now,” Zhang said, laughing. “And I think it has done a lot to help us as performers. Dealing with all the things you have to deal with when you’re putting on these concerts has instilled in me a sense of confidence I don’t think I could have gained in any other way. You can be at the center of utter chaos and still you have the focus you need to perform and play well.”
“I always had this idea that, if you were a concert artist, you really just had to show up for a rehearsal or two and the concert,” Luby said. “I learned very quickly that there is so much more involved in putting on a concert from start to finish. That was a real education.
“And as an artist, there is really no substitute for the volume of playing that we do,” he said. “I think we’ve both grown a lot as musicians, not just from playing so much, but from meeting with such different audiences and playing for them on what is really their home turf. That’s made a deep impact on us both, to meet these people and hear their stories.”
