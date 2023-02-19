Andrew Sords had already begun taking piano lessons, when an episode of “Sesame Street” more or less changed his life.

“It was the episode when Itzhak Perlman was the guest,” Sords recalled. “And I was just amazed that he could produce all these sounds from this instrument. Then, hearing the theme from ‘Schindler’s List’ really sealed the deal for me.

“My mother even used my love of Itzhak Perlman to get me to do chores,” he said. “She would say that a new Itzhak Perlman record had come out, and if I mowed the lawn I could go get it. That was a real treat for me.”

Sords’ childhood fascination with the fiddle has developed into an acclaimed and wide-ranging career as a soloist and chamber musician.

He has performed with more than 300 orchestras on four continents, as well as performing the national anthem for his hometown baseball team, the Cleveland Guardians.

Sords will make his Tulsa debut Saturday as the guest artist for the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.

The program, titled “Legends & Swans,” will feature two orchestral works — the Suite from “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky, and the Symphony No. 5 by Sibelius — along with two shorter works for violin and orchestra that are beloved by violinists, but are not perhaps as familiar to the general public.

Those pieces are “Legende,” Op. 17, by Henryk Wieniawski, and “Zigeunerweisen,” Op. 20 by Pablo de Sarasate.

“This is maybe the most quintessentially Romantic program you could imagine,” Sords said. “And it just made sense to include these two works from the 19th century that show just how romantic this box of wood with wires stretched over it can be.”

The legend behind Wieniawski’s “Legende” is that the composer fell in love with a woman and went to her father to ask for her hand in marriage. The woman’s father, not terribly keen on his well-bred daughter marrying a musician, declined the proposal.

Wieniawski then composed this piece, and when the girl’s father heard him perform it, changed his mind about the marriage.

“The Sarasate piece translates to ‘Gypsy Airs,’ and it’s one of those pieces that used every trick in the violinist’s book,” Sords said. “It’s almost like a collection of mini-dramas, that can be almost operatic.”

Sords has worked with Signature Symphony Artistic Director Scott Seaton numerous times in the past, saying, “He’s a dynamo on the podium, but he’s also one of those conductors with whom I’ve never felt nervous about sharing a stage. You know he’s going to be right there with you for every phrase, every note.”