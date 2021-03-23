Composer's work dropped from Tulsa Opera 'Greenwood' concert over lyrics

A statement Tulsa Opera posted to its website Sunday read, "The piece that Mr. Roumain submitted, 'They Still Want to Kill Us,' contained lyrics that Ms. Graves felt uneasy singing. Ms. Graves expressed her concerns to Mr. Roumain, and he was asked if he would consider altering his lyrics. He declined."

In an interview with the Tulsa World, Picker said he received the composition on March 16 and shared it with Graves and Watkins.

"When I did hear from Denyce about the song, I think the word she used was that she 'bristled' at the words (of the final line)," Picker said. "I was relying on her reaction, because she's the one who was going to have to deliver those words and make them convincing. And she felt that she really could not."

Tulsa Opera's statement quotes Graves: “As a Black woman, I am a huge supporter of all Black Lives, Black expression, and creativity. I don’t have trouble with strong lyrics, but I felt that they did not line up with my personal values. I could not find an honest place to express the lyrics as they were presented.”