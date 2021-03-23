Composer's work dropped from Tulsa Opera 'Greenwood' concert over lyrics

One of the composers who was commissioned to create an original work for Tulsa Opera's forthcoming "Greenwood Overcomes" concert has been dropped from the program due to a disagreement over the text used.
Composer Daniel Bernard Roumain had been commissioned to write an aria to be performed by mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves as part of the concert, scheduled to be presented May 1 at the Tulsa PAC.
The concert, which is being curated by Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker and Howard Watkins, a pianist and conductor with the Metropolitan Opera and vocal music instructor at the Juilliard School, is to feature works by 22 living Black composers, performed by eight singers, including Oklahoma native Leona Mitchell. Watkins will be the accompanist for the concert.
Roumain was one of four composers commissioned to write pieces that would have their world premieres at the concert.
In a statement Roumain sent to the website OperaWire.com, he said: "Because the deadline was so short, I decided to create my own text. Because the program was to mark the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, I created a libretto that retold that story. I completed the work on time and then waited for a response.”
The aria, titled "They Still Want to Kill Us," concludes with the words "God bless America/God damn America," which in his statement to Opera Wire Roumain said points out "the hypocrisy of our country committing countless atrocities, time and again, in the name of country and under God."
A statement Tulsa Opera posted to its website Sunday read, "The piece that Mr. Roumain submitted, 'They Still Want to Kill Us,' contained lyrics that Ms. Graves felt uneasy singing. Ms. Graves expressed her concerns to Mr. Roumain, and he was asked if he would consider altering his lyrics. He declined."
In an interview with the Tulsa World, Picker said he received the composition on March 16 and shared it with Graves and Watkins.
"When I did hear from Denyce about the song, I think the word she used was that she 'bristled' at the words (of the final line)," Picker said. "I was relying on her reaction, because she's the one who was going to have to deliver those words and make them convincing. And she felt that she really could not."
Tulsa Opera's statement quotes Graves: “As a Black woman, I am a huge supporter of all Black Lives, Black expression, and creativity. I don’t have trouble with strong lyrics, but I felt that they did not line up with my personal values. I could not find an honest place to express the lyrics as they were presented.”
"I thought it was a beautiful song, and I wanted to make it work," Picker said. "So to try to be helpful, I made a suggestion of alternate ways of getting the same point across, to make the ending just as powerful, and make it something that (Graves) would sing. It's something I would have done with any composer in such a situation."
Roumain refused to change the lyric, saying in his statement to Opera Wire: “The Tulsa Opera has revealed why the operatic field continues to be seen as racist and divisive.
"When a Black composer must endure the intrusions of a white composer — within a work and a festival built around the death and artistry of Black people — but insists on his words and his way, what are we to think and do?" Roumain said.
"I say we don’t bend, or break, or subject ourselves to their ideas. The opera world is full of white stories and perspectives. This is the time for Black stories and our experiences to be on our stages.”
Throughout much of its history, Tulsa Opera has featured Black, Indigenous and other people of color in its productions, including Simon Estes, Greg Baker, Stanley M. Garner, Kirsten Chavez, Brian Matthews, Alfred Walker, Morris Robinson and Kevin Thompson, the latter two appearing in the company's baseball-themed "Rigoletto" earlier this season.
The company made international news in 2019 when it cast transgender singer Lucia Lucas in the title of "Don Giovanni."
Watkins, who is Black, told the Tulsa World that he had recommended Roumain for the "Greenwood Overcomes" project.
"That is one reason why I was taken aback by his reaction and social media postings," Watkins said. "There's not any mention of my involvement (in the project) or Denyce's involvement. He just presented it as a black man against the white establishment."
Picker said Roumain's aria was offered to some of the other performers scheduled to perform, but all declined to sing it. He added that Roumain will be paid his full commission.
Watkins said: "Daniel is a friend of mine, and the last thing I want to do is hurt him. But the fact of what happened is he wrote a piece for a singer who was not willing to sing it.
"Daniel has the right to express what he needs to say, but Denyce has the right and the need to believe in what she is saying and express it from a place of honesty, and she wasn't able to do that with this piece."
Picker said, "We are proud of this concert, because it is about trying to come together and find common ground through music, art and beauty," he said.