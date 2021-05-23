Community voices, community vision: Greenwood Art Project to unveil works by dozens of artists

“We have some very notable artists who are part of the project, but that wasn’t a criteria for participation,” she said. “The works that make up the project are specific for the citizens of Tulsa, because we as a community are having to reflect on, and reckon with, our history.

“We’re all asking the same questions — how do we heal, how do we grow as a community,” Wortham said. “That’s what these art works represent. It’s the voices of members of our community speaking to these concerns directly, in ways that will resonate with everyone who has an intense interest not only in our history, but also in our future.”

Among the upcoming events is “The American Dream,” an installation at the Oxley Nature Center by Sarah Ahmad built around the sort of tents survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre were forced to live in after their homes were destroyed.

“It’s really a remarkable installation, in the way she has married her own experiences in Pakistan with the events of Greenwood,” Wortham said. “It shows how these experiences resonate on a global scale.”