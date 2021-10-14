'Come From Away': Must-see musical infused with humor, heart

Do yourself a favor. Go see "Come From Away."

Why? Because it will, for about an hour and a half, restore your faith in basic goodness of people — something that has become increasingly rare over the past couple of years.

"Come From Away" is an expression used by citizens of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (to use the official name) to refer to visitors — as the Newfoundland part of the country is an island, everyone who isn't a native of the place has "come from away."

And one Tuesday in September 2001, a whole bunch of off-landers paid a very sudden and most unexpected visit to the small town of Gander.

When the federal government closed off U.S. airspace in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the hundreds of planes that were in the air at the time had to be rerouted somewhere. A total of 38 jet liners, carrying about 7,000 passengers from all over the world, were ordered to land at the airport in Gander.