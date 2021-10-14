'Come From Away': Must-see musical infused with humor, heart

Do yourself a favor. Go see "Come From Away."
Why? Because it will, for about an hour and a half, restore your faith in basic goodness of people — something that has become increasingly rare over the past couple of years.
"Come From Away" is an expression used by citizens of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (to use the official name) to refer to visitors — as the Newfoundland part of the country is an island, everyone who isn't a native of the place has "come from away."
And one Tuesday in September 2001, a whole bunch of off-landers paid a very sudden and most unexpected visit to the small town of Gander.
When the federal government closed off U.S. airspace in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the hundreds of planes that were in the air at the time had to be rerouted somewhere. A total of 38 jet liners, carrying about 7,000 passengers from all over the world, were ordered to land at the airport in Gander.
And the citizens of Gander — not without some trepidation (Gander, with its population of about 9,000, was chosen not just because it had a large, and largely unused, airport, but because "there's fewer people to lose" should one of the incoming planes be turned into another weapon) — welcomed these "plane people" with as much hospitality and humanity as they could muster for the five days the planes were grounded.
Writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein based their musical on interviews with participants, condensed all those characters and stories down into a perpetual-motion, 100-minute musical performed by a cast of 12, and set to a score fueled by the Celtic music indigenous to the region.
The result is one of most enjoyable and uplifting shows you are likely to see in some time.
On that Tuesday in September 2001, the citizens of Gander are going about their daily business — discussing local politics at the Tim Horton's coffee shop, dealing with rambunctious children at the local school, keeping tabs on the residents of the local animal shelter.
And "then we turned on the radio..." as one song says.
Meanwhile, passengers on the planes being sent to Gander have no idea what is happening, until they are finally allowed to land and deplane.
While "Come From Away" has its share of tense, poignant moments that are handled without undue pathos, the true surprise is the amount of humor in the way these many stories are told. It's full of little vignettes — the fellow who's willing to head to the supermarket for supplies, until he's told he needs to fetch items such as tampons; the discovery of all sorts of animals in the cargo hold of one plane; the awkward beginning of a romance between two passengers; the awkwardness of a TV reporter whose first day on the job just happened to be the day the planes came.
And when tempers fray and suspicions flare, it's the community spirit these disparate people have created over the course of five fraught days that ultimately wins the day. It makes those who have "come from away" realize that while among the people of Gander "you've found your heart, and left a piece of you behind."
Sankoff and Hein are able to create fully rounded characters from these fast-paced snippets of action and talk, and the superb ensemble cast brings them to life through a series of accents and quick, if minimal, changes of costume.
"Come From Away" is, in the end, a musical about home, a place that will always take you in and take care of you, and about the hope we can be able to find these places wherever we may wander, and create such a place for those who have "come from away" to where we are.
