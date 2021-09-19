Claremore dubs downtown 'Lilac District'

A play that ran for only 64 performances in 1931 did almost as much as Will Rogers to help put the town of Claremore on the American cultural map.

The play was “Green Grow the Lilacs,” a story of the romance between a self-assured cowboy and a headstrong young woman punctuated with several folk songs — the sort of tunes the people living in that place in that time would know and sing.

It was written by Claremore native Lynn Riggs, and was the product of a year spent in France on a Guggenheim Fellowship. Originally titled “Shivaree,” Riggs would ultimately name the play after one of the folk songs he had incorporated into the script.

Some 13 years later, Riggs’ tale would return to Broadway — this time with songs written by the team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein — as the landmark musical “Oklahoma!”

Riggs has already been honored by having one of Claremore’s main streets named for him, and an exhibit titled “The Cherokee Who Brought Oklahoma to the World” occupies a large section of the Claremore Museum of History.

The most recent recognition of Riggs’ impact on his hometown is the city renaming an eight-block section of its historic downtown as the Lilac District.