Cirque Italia returns with new show; Verona Quartet closes CMT season

Cirque Italia, which presents European-style circus shows that focus on the strength, flexibility and beauty of the human body pushed to the extreme, has pitched its performance tent in the parking lot of Tulsa’s Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, for a week of shows.

The theme of its current production is the 1950s, and follows the adventures of a modern youngster whose obsession with that earlier time transports him into a mid-20th century dreamworld.

That world is populated by performers from around the world who will engage in feats of juggling, wire-walking, trampolining and tumbling, contortions, even a “wheel of death.”

Cirque Italia is complying with all health recommendations of the CDC and local municipalities, and so is requiring masks to be worn by all audience members over the age of 3 (masks will be available for purchase on site), in addition to using socially distanced seating, providing hand sanitizing stations, and disinfecting surfaces between uses.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, and Monday-Friday, April 11-15; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and 16; 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10 and 17.

Tickets are $10-$50. 941-704-8572, cirqueitalia.com/tickets.

Symphonic Americana

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will showcase some of this country’s greatest contributions to the world of orchestral and operatic music, with it concert “America: An Era of Optimism,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

The concert will be conducted by Ryan Shirar, who led the orchestra during its recent “Christmas in Tulsa” performance.

The program will include highlights from George Gershwin’s opera “Porgy & Bess,” featuring vocalists Joseph Bias and Joel-Lyn McCormick; music from John Williams’ score to the film “The Cowboys”; the “Hoedown” sequence from Aaron Copland’s ballet “Rodeo;” and musical excerpts from the scores of the films “An American in Paris,” by Gershwin, and “West Side Story,” by Leonard Bernstein.

Tickets are $35-$55. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.

Verona Quartet in Tulsa

The Verona Quartet will close out Chamber Music Tulsa’s 2021-2022 season with a trio of concerts, April 8-10.

Winners of the 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award, the biennial prize from Chamber Music America that honors a rising young string quartet whose artistry demonstrates that it is in the process of establishing a major career, the Verona Quartet has performed throughout the world, excelling in both the standard repertoire and in new works it has commissioned.

The quartet will perform 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Hardesty Arts Center of ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St. A wine and hors d’oeurves reception will precede the performance at 7 p.m., which will feature music by Puccini, Shostakovich and Reena Esmail.

On Saturday, April 9, the quartet will take part in the Salon Concert, which will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tulsa PAC’s Westby Pavilion, 110 E. Second St., with wine and conversation with the artists, with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. The program will repeat the pieces by Esmail and Shostakovich, as well as include Schubert’s Quartet in C minor, “Quartettsatz.”

The quartet’s final performance will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the PAC’s Williams Theater, 110 E. Second St. In addition to the Schubert quartet, the program will include Bartok’s Quartet No. 3, and the Quartet in C-sharp Minor, Op. 131 by Beethoven. An informal lecture on the music to be performed will begin at 2:15 p.m.

Tickets for the Friday concert are $35; tickets for the Saturday concert are $65. Admission to the Sunday concert is free, but seats should be reserved. To purchase and more information: 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.

