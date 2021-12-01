Cindy Williams brings 'Me, Myself & Shirley' show to Tulsa PAC

Tickets are now on sale for "Me, Myself & Shirley," the acclaimed one-woman show by Cindy Williams, best known for her role as Shirley Feeney in the classic sit-com "Laverne & Shirley."
The four-performance run will be March 3-5, 2022, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $45 and available by calling 918-596-7111, or online at tulsapac.com.
Williams will chronicle the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of her life in Hollywood. While she is best known for her work opposite the late Penny Marshall in "Laverne & Shirley," one of the most popular TV shows of the 1970s, Williams also appeared in such acclaimed films as "American Graffiti," "The Conversation," and "Drive, He Said," as well as starring the series "Getting By" and touring with stage shows "Deathtrap," "Moon Over Buffalo" and "Grease."
Williams' memoir, "Shirley, I Jest!: A Storied Life," was published in 2015.
