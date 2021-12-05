 Skip to main content
Choreographers collaborate for Tulsa Ballet's new 'Nutcracker'
Choreographers collaborate for Tulsa Ballet's new 'Nutcracker'

One had very little knowledge of the American holiday phenomenon that is “The Nutcracker” until he came to this country to dance with Tulsa Ballet in 1999.

The other has been a part of the company that established “The Nutcracker” as a staple of the festive season for more than 40 years.

Both have also served as the resident choreographer for Tulsa Ballet, while also creating ballets for dance companies throughout the United States and around the world.

Now, Ma Cong and Val Caniparoli have been tasked with creating a new version of “The Nutcracker” for Tulsa Ballet, which will have its world premiere Friday, Dec. 10, at the Tulsa PAC.

The new “Nutcracker” will return to its origins, with a story set in 19th-century Germany about a young girl named Marie, who is given a nutcracker as a Christmas gift, which inspires a vivid dream filled with battling toy soldiers, mischievous mice, swirling snowflakes and a kingdom full of all things sweet.

“When I first heard rumors that the company was going to create a new ‘Nutcracker,’ I remember wondering who Marcello (Angelini, the company’s artistic director) was going to get to do it,” Cong recalled. “Then, at the beginning of 2019, he told me he wanted me to be a part of the project, and that he wanted Val and me to collaborate on the ballet.

“I was absolutely fascinated by the idea, and was thrilled that I would be able to work with Val, who is someone I’ve known and respected for years,” he said.

For Caniparoli, this will be the fifth “Nutcracker” he has choreographed, but the first time he has worked with another choreographer.

“Of course, every ballet you do is a collaboration in some way,” Caniparoli said. “You’re working with the dancers, with the costumers, the lighting designers, the musicians. But still, in the end, you have the final say on things.

“When you’re working with another choreographer, it’s a whole different situation,” he said. “You have to be on the same wavelength as to what you’re wanting to do, and be open to what the other person is doing. I’ve done enough ‘Nutcrackers’ that I have a pretty good idea of what works. But Ma will come in from an entirely different perspective with something new, and that will push me in a new, and often better, direction that I would never have seen working on my own.”

That sort of creative interplay was something Angelini wanted to exploit to give the new “Nutcracker” a unique sensibility.

“Val knows what it takes to create a successful ‘Nutcracker,’ and he has a great respect for the traditions that have grown up around this ballet,” Angelini said. “It’s like he’s developed the right recipe for a good ‘Nutcracker.’ Then you have Ma, who comes to ‘The Nutcracker’ from a completely different perspective. It’s like combining the classic and the contemporary in one ballet.”

Caniparoli focused primarily on the first third of the ballet — the Christmas party scene that introduces the characters and sets up the story through the start of Marie’s dream of her toy nutcracker coming to life, to lead a phalanx of toy soldiers in battle against a Mouse King and his minions.

Cong choreographed the Snow scene that traditionally closes out the ballet’s first act, as well as the entire second act, with its series of divertissements that represent various countries and treats.

Caniparoli said it was Angelini’s request that they use the original story line for the new ballet, something that both choreographers appreciated.

“For me, the Lew Christensen ‘Nutcracker’ (created for San Francisco Ballet in 1967) is really the epitome of this ballet, and it’s been my model for every ‘Nutcracker’ I’ve done,” Caniparoli said.

“And following the traditional story gives us a kind of frame in which to work, and be as creative as we want to be,” Cong said.

“Ma and I have very similar styles of movement,” Caniparoli said. “And we’ve worked together so that there is a kind of continuity to the whole piece. We didn’t want this to look like two completely different ballets, but at the same time, we were wanting to preserve what was unique about our own work.

“It’s a little like the ‘Wizard of Oz,’” he said, laughing. “The first half is the black-and-white part, and then everything switches to color.”

A great deal of that “color” will come from the sets and costumes designed by Tracy Grant Lord, who previously collaborated with Tulsa Ballet on its production “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music,” as well as projections designed by Shawn Boyle that will augment the set designs.

Lord is based in New Zealand, where the costumes and sets were constructed. However, the shipping crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida, delayed delivery of the items by nearly four months.

“When we finally got the costumes in, our wardrobe people said it would take them 200 hours to get everything fitted for the dancers,” Angelini said. “And our opening night was 196 hours away.”

The company brought on additional wardrobe technicians, working a six-day shift, and partnered with costume shops around the country, including that of the Joffrey Ballet, to make sure the costumes would be ready in time.

“It truly takes a village to raise a new ‘Nutcracker,’” Angelini said. “The logistics of this whole process, especially in light of the world’s situation, have been so complex.”

Watch Now: See and Be Scene: Episode 37

Tulsa World's James Watts, Jimmie Tramel and Grace Wood talk Tulsa Ballet's The Nutcracker; artificial Christmas trees; Stillwater native Brock Harris in new Western film and more.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Ballet

"The Nutcracker," presented by Tulsa Ballet

7 p.m. Dec. 10, 16-17; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

$25-$108. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org

"Hope for the Holidays"

Tulsa Ballet will treat more than 2,000 local social service clients and non-profit agencies with its 20th annual Hope for the Holidays, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Tulsa PAC.

Those attending will enjoy a performance of the company's new production of the holiday classic, "The Nutcracker," complete with refreshments and a gift for each audience member.

Tulsa Ballet Managing Director Scott Black said, “Hope for the Holidays is one of my favorite nights of the year, as Tulsa Ballet gives back to the community, and to those who would never have the chance to attend a performance on their own. It’s what the holidays are all about.”

Artistic Director Marcello Angelini said the Hope for the Holidays performance is, for many of those attend, their first time to experience live ballet.

“I am always  eager to sit in the audience for this performance, as I know the reaction we are going to get from the audience is a direct reflection of how the show impacts them," Angelini said. "It’s always rewarding to see the expression of our audience members after a show and see if we truly touched them. There is nothing that matches the feeling of pure joy that follows a performance of Hope for the Holidays."

A donation of just $25 sponsors a child to attend Hope for the Holidays 2021. For more information or to make a contribution, go to tulsaballet.org/hope-for-the-holidays or contact Meagan Mulgrew (Donor Relations Coordinator) at 918-392-5915.

Social services agencies can contact Patrick Ingram at Tulsa Ballet to apply for free tickets to all Partners in Art events: Patrick.ingram@tulsaballet.org.

