Choreographers collaborate for Tulsa Ballet's new 'Nutcracker'

“I was absolutely fascinated by the idea, and was thrilled that I would be able to work with Val, who is someone I’ve known and respected for years,” he said.

For Caniparoli, this will be the fifth “Nutcracker” he has choreographed, but the first time he has worked with another choreographer.

“Of course, every ballet you do is a collaboration in some way,” Caniparoli said. “You’re working with the dancers, with the costumers, the lighting designers, the musicians. But still, in the end, you have the final say on things.

“When you’re working with another choreographer, it’s a whole different situation,” he said. “You have to be on the same wavelength as to what you’re wanting to do, and be open to what the other person is doing. I’ve done enough ‘Nutcrackers’ that I have a pretty good idea of what works. But Ma will come in from an entirely different perspective with something new, and that will push me in a new, and often better, direction that I would never have seen working on my own.”

That sort of creative interplay was something Angelini wanted to exploit to give the new “Nutcracker” a unique sensibility.