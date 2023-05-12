The novelist Graham Greene once wrote that he viewed any sort of creative act as a form of therapy, and that he often wondered “how all those who do not write, compose or paint can manage to escape the madness, melancholia, the panic and fear which is inherent in a human situation.”

It is a sentiment that choreographer Katarzyna Kozielska understands very well.

Kozielska is in Tulsa for the world premiere of her newest work, “Within,” which is being presented this weekend as part of Tulsa Ballet’s season-ending “Signature Series” production.

The abstract ballet is set to “Weather One” by American composer Michael Gordon, an insistent, propulsive piece of music to which Kozielska created a ballet that reflects her own emotional state over the past year.

“Even though it is an abstract work, it is something that comes very much from my own life,” she said. “I didn’t plan for this work to have such a personal element to it, but once I heard the music, I felt this incredible need to create this work, because the emotions in the music seemed to relate perfectly to what I was feeling.”

Kozielska recently went through an extremely painful divorce, one that caused her to “lose any trust in my life,” she said.

“All the bad things that could happen, did happen,” Kozielska said. “So many things in my life were changing too quickly. It was as if I could not stop to breathe. That was why I had this need to create this work. It was a way to regain power over my own life, to start myself on a new path.”

“Within” is unusual among Kozielska’s ballets, in that its score is a single composition rather than a collection of works by different composers. It was a way, she said, to emphasize that sense of constant and increasingly fast-forward motion.

“Also,” she added, with a small laugh, “the music begins with the sound of a thunderstorm. With what I know about the spring weather in Tulsa, it seemed even more appropriate.”

“Within” will be performed along with two other works Tulsa Ballet has presented in the past: “While You Were Gone,” a work blending hip-hop and classical dance that was created for Tulsa Ballet in 2021 by Tony Award nominee Jennifer Weber; and “Cacti,” by internationally acclaimed choreographer Alexander Ekman, which takes a satirical jab at the pretensions of creators and critics.

Kozielska made her debut as choreographer with Tulsa Ballet in 2021 with “Ode,” which was also the first work she had created for a U.S. dance company.

One of the duets from that ballet will be on the program that Tulsa Ballet will perform later this year, when the company performs for the first time at the prestigious Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival.

“I am very honored that Tulsa Ballet is including this piece, and it has been a lot of fun to revisit it,” she said. “I always enjoy my time in Tulsa, because the dancers here are just incredible. It’s really a dream company for choreographers.”