Cherokee weaver wins top prize at Trail of Tears show

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the show. “Cherokee Nation constantly draws the best Native American artists from across the country, and we are so proud this prestigious show is one of Oklahoma’s longest-running events,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

Of her winning piece, Cottrell said, “There’s a lot of prayer that goes into my work, and this piece is no different. It was the first one of the year for me, coming out of the pandemic, and I wanted to push myself to create something that represents the strength and resilience of Native people across the country who were being affected by the virus at disproportionate rates. There’s several meaningful patterns incorporated into the basket, but at the end of the day, it’s all about us being connected to one another for our survival.”