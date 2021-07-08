Cherokee weaver wins top prize at Trail of Tears show

The 50th annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale, which opened July 1 at the Cherokee National Research Center in Cherokee Springs Plaza in Tahlequah, awarded Cherokee National Treasure Vivian Cottrell the show’s grand prize for her black-ash basket, “We Are Still Here.”
Cottrell won a share of the $15,000 in prize money that went to winners in 10 categories, which included painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, photography and graphics. Five special awards were also presented. A total of 73 artists, representing 10 indigenous nations, competed in this year’s show.
This year marked the 50th anniversary of the show. “Cherokee Nation constantly draws the best Native American artists from across the country, and we are so proud this prestigious show is one of Oklahoma’s longest-running events,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.
Of her winning piece, Cottrell said, “There’s a lot of prayer that goes into my work, and this piece is no different. It was the first one of the year for me, coming out of the pandemic, and I wanted to push myself to create something that represents the strength and resilience of Native people across the country who were being affected by the virus at disproportionate rates. There’s several meaningful patterns incorporated into the basket, but at the end of the day, it’s all about us being connected to one another for our survival.”
The show will be on display through July 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at the Cherokee National Research Center, 3377 Cherokee Springs Road in Tahlequah, or online at visitcherokeenation.com.
